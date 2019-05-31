McCann Worldgroup Named Most Effective U.S. Network At 2019 Effie Awards

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann won multiple top awards last night at the 2019 U.S. Effie Awards Gala, most notably winning the Most Effective Agency Network in the U.S. This represents the second year in a row that McCann has collected this prestigious Effies honor.

In addition, Mastercard & McCann Worldgroup were singled out with a special "5 for 50" Effie Award that recognizes the five most effective and influential marketing campaigns, globally, for the past 50 years. Mastercard and McCann were honored for "22 Years of Priceless." The award is especially important because Effie celebrates its 50th year as the global authority on marketing effectiveness in 2019.

"We always strive to deliver strategically powerful creative that builds our clients' brands and drives their bottom lines," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and CEO of McCann Worldgroup. "To be recognized for this effectiveness by the Effies is a tribute to our strategic, creative and business leadership teams and their clients partnering together to make work that creates impact."

In the U.S, McCann Worldgroup agencies won a total of 13 Effies. McCann New York won six Effies in total for its clients Mucinex, Lysol, NatGeo and Verizon. 215mccann San Francisco won 3 Effies for Microsoft. FitzCO Atlanta won 1 Effie for Medexpress. Commonwealth//McCann won 1 Effie for Chevrolet. MRM//McCann West won 1 Effie for Mitsubishi Electric. Weber Shandwick won 1 Effie for GSK Consumer Healthcare.

"We're so proud of the strong showing in the U.S. across all of our agencies, representing such a broad mix of clients. This illustrates the smarts and dedication of our teams to help our clients' brands play a meaningful role in people's lives," said Suzanne Powers, Global Chief Strategy Officer at McCann Worldgroup.

The U.S. Effie Award honors are just the latest good news in a long list of creative and strategic honors for McCann Worldgroup around the globe. In April 2019, McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index. This was the second consecutive year McCann Worldgroup has earned this distinction. McCann Worldgroup was also ranked the #1 agency network for effectiveness in four of the five Effie global regions: Europe, the Middle East/North Africa, APAC and North America.

Also in April, Ms. Powers was named "2019 Chief Strategy Office of the Year" by Advertising Age magazine. And in March, McCann Worldgroup being named the #1 advertising agency network for creative effectiveness in the 2019 WARC Effective 100 rankings.

The Effie organization also announced a number Global Effie Award winners for the year's most effective marketing ideas that worked in multiple markets worldwide. FP7//McCann Dubai won 2 of these Effie Awards in campaigns for Dubai Properties and Arla Foods' Puck brand.

The U.S. Effie rankings will be factored into the 2019 Global Effie Index.

About Effie Worldwide

Effie Worldwide is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that stands for effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encouraging thoughtful dialogue about the drivers of marketing effectiveness. The Effie network works with some of the top research and media organizations worldwide to bring its audience relevant and first-class insights into effective marketing strategy. The Effie Awards are known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent award in the industry and recognize any and all forms of marketing communication that contribute to a brand's success. Since 1968, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement. Today, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with the Global Effie, regional Asia Pacific, Euro, Latin American, North American and Middle East / North Africa Effie programs and more than 40 national Effie programs. For more details, visit www.effie.org.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

