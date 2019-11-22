McCann Worldgroup Named Network of the Year At 2019 Epica Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Epica Awards. McCann New York also was named Global Agency of the Year at the international awards show held in Amsterdam. The network took home 51 awards across 12 countries, including two Grand Prix. Founded in 1987, Epica is the only creative prize awarded by journalists working for marketing and communications.

"As we seek to live up to our motto, Truth Well Told, in a world confronting immense societal challenges, being named Network and Global Agency of the year by the journalists covering our industry is one of the more meaningful honors we have received," said Harris Diamond, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, McCann Worldgroup.

McCann New York, named Agency of the Year, received a Grand Prix for their work for Microsoft's "Changing the Game," and McCann Tel Aviv received a Grand Prix for their "ThisAbles" work for Ikea Israel. Both campaigns celebrate innovations by the agency's clients that help make the world more accessible to persons with disabilities.

"This recognition would not have been possible without the hard work from our teams around the world and the trust that our clients have given us in representing their brands," said Rob Reilly, Global Creative Chairman, McCann Worldgroup. "To have the global media celebrate our work validates the impact that creativity can have on solving our clients' biggest business issues."

The agencies across McCann Worldgroup global network that won the 51 Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards included McCann, Weber Shandwick, MRM//McCann, McCann Health, FP7//McCann, Fitzco, Mercado McCann and Momentum Worldwide.

This marks the third year in a row McCann Worldgroup was named Network Of The Year at the Epica Awards. The honor follows a year of unprecedented top-line recognition for McCann Worldgroup at creative and creative effectiveness awards competitions around the world. McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year at the 2019 Cannes International Festival of Creativity in June. Recently, McCann Worldgroup was named Network of the Year and McCann New York was named Agency of the Year at the 2019 London International Awards. In April, McCann Worldgroup was named the Most Creatively Effective Agency Network in the global 2019 Effie Effectiveness Index, the second consecutive year for earning that leadership distinction.

