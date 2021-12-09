McCann Worldgroup Recognized As Network Of The Year In End Of Year Trifecta

Next, McCann Worldgroup was ranked the #1 agency network globally at the 2021 Immortal Awards, presented by the online marketing publication The Little Black Book. In addition, McCann New York was ranked the #1 individual advertising agency office globally, and McCann New York's "True Name" campaign for Mastercard was one of only four ad campaigns globally to receive the "Immortal Award."

Lastly, McCann Worldgroup was named the #1 Most Effective Advertising Network in the 2021 WARC Effective 100 Rankings. The WARC Awards celebrate excellence in creativity, media and effectiveness for the marketing industry worldwide. In addition, FP7 McCann Dubai was named the #1 individual agency globally in the WARC Effective 100 rankings. McCann New Delhi, McCann Moscow, McCann New York and WMcCann Brazil all ranked in the Top 50 most effective agencies.

"As we pursue our mission to help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives by being the leader in the business of creativity, being named Network of the Year by our peers and the very journalists who we work with everyday are some of the most important forms of recognition we can receive," said Bill Kolb, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, McCann Worldgroup. "These awards, from Epica, Immortal Awards and WARC, would not have been possible without the hard work from our teams around the world and the trust our clients invest in us to build their brands and businesses."

ABOUT McCANN WORLDGROUP

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network whose professionals are united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named "Global Agency of The Year" by Adweek magazine, "Network of the Year" by the Cannes Lions, the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by the Effie Awards (for three consecutive years), "Global Network of the Year" by Campaign Magazine and "Network of The Year" by The Webby Awards two years in a row. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

SOURCE McCann Worldgroup

Related Links

http://www.mccannworldgroup.com

