MCCANN WORLDGROUP RECOGNIZED AS THE 2022 NETWORK OF THE YEAR IN WARC GLOBAL EFFECTIVENESS RANKINGS

"It is incredible to see, once again, the passion, intelligence and ingenuity of our teams from across our global network as they drive the most impactful work in the world in partnership with our clients. We are so proud of all of them and honored by this recognition," said Suzanne Powers, Global President and Chief Strategy Officer, McCann Worldgroup.

In the numerous individual honors that contributed to the network's global recognition, FP7 McCann Dubai was named the #1 individual agency globally in the Effective 100 rankings. This marks the second year in a row for FP7 McCann Dubai's success. McCann Manchester finished as the # 8 most effective individual agency and FP7 McCann Cairo ranked #17.

In addition, FP7 McCann Dubai ranked #16 in the WARC Media 100 rankings. And McCann New York ranked #7 in the Creative 100 rankings of individual agencies. McCann Paris ranked #17 in the Media 100, #21 in the Media 100 and #22 in the Creative 100.

"Nothing pleases me more than FP7McCann winning for creative effectiveness. As a commercial art, by definition, we need to deliver on both creativity and effectiveness, or we are not doing our job. There is no greater honor than to be recognized for both. I thank our brave partners and our incredible agency talents that together made this come to fruition," said Tarek Miknas, CEO, FP7 McCann MENAT.

About McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG ), is the irrefutable leader in the business of a creativity. The company is united across 100+ countries by a single mission: To help brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives. McCann Worldgroup was named the world's most creatively-effective marketing services company by The Effie Awards for three consecutive years. The network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

