McCarthy and IQHQ Mark Milestone Topping Out on Spur Phase One in South San Francisco

New 330,000-square-foot high-tech building will host science and technology workers in the West Coast's fastest growing life sciences market

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., in collaboration with IQHQ, VFR, Perkins&Will and design-build trade partners, raised the final beam today on Spur Phase One located at 580 Dubuque Avenue in South San Francisco. The Class A, high-tech life science all-electric building holds immediate adjacency to both Highway 101 and the South San Francisco Caltrain Station. The eight-story structure now enters the exterior phase through September before construction completion – expected in early 2025.

Spur Phase 1 Rendering

Spur Phase One represents a significant milestone in the development of South San Francisco's urban landscape, offering a cutting-edge facility designed to meet the evolving needs of the science and technology industries. The project encompasses a new 330,000 square foot, eight-story building with a mechanical penthouse atop the roof level and four levels of below-grade parking.

Ground-level amenities include bike storage, a fitness center, café, conference room, and lobby reception area, creating a dynamic and collaborative environment for tenants. The building's exterior will feature distinctive cladding and fins with dynamic exterior lighting, serving as a landmark visible from both the highway and surrounding neighborhoods, attracting top talent to its vibrant urban setting. Sustainable components include the use of daylighting, bioretention, recycled water irrigation, and indoor air quality. The project is designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, providing flexibility for its eventual tenants.

"Our harmonious partnership with IQHQ has been pivotal in the success of Spur Phase One" said McCarthy Project Director Thomas Kooiker. "We're fortunate to have such a strong and collaborative project team, enabling us to navigate challenges effectively."

As one of the deepest holes in South San Francisco, McCarthy self-performed two 20-hour concrete pours (11,000 cubic yards total) to complete the mat foundation system for the structure. Teams conducted a comprehensive (100%) remediation of historical contaminants on the site. The design-build included several trade partners as well as a concerted effort among mechanical, electrical and plumbing in-house experts at McCarthy to work through building systems.

"As we celebrate the raising of the final beam, our success reflects the dedication and expertise of our on-site teams," stated Alex Sarr, McCarthy Project Manager. "Despite adverse weather conditions, seamless coordination with trade partners minimized disruptions and prioritized the safety of workers throughout the build."

Spur Phase One's strategic location near the active Caltrain station ensures seamless access for commuters, underscoring its role as a premier hub for innovation. Built on an old railyard from the 1930s and 1940s, this landmark development embodies McCarthy and IQHQ's commitment to delivering a premier hub for innovation in South San Francisco.

In addition to McCarthy and IQHQ, major design and construction partners engaged on the project include: Perkins&Will, architect; Magnusson Klemencic Associates, structural engineer; and VFR, owner's representative.

IQHQ, alongside world-class partners, formed a top-tier team across every design and construction discipline. Notably, VFR assisted IQHQ in coordinating diverse talents, emphasizing a project-centric approach, advocating for streamlined solutions, and facilitating adjustments to achieve shared objectives.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with nearly 160 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2023). With approximately 6,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston, Texas; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100% employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com.

About IQHQ

IQHQ is giving progress a home, empowering the life science community to thrive and succeed by creating and developing environments that inspire innovation and drive progress and growth. IQHQ's focus is to acquire, develop and operate life science properties in the innovation hubs of San Francisco, San Diego and Boston in the United States, and the Golden Triangle in the United Kingdom. IQHQ has offices in San Diego and Boston. To learn more, visit iqhqreit.com or follow IQHQ on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About VFR Advisors

VFR provides program, project, design, and construction management services in the SF Bay Area. VFR applies lean construction principles and tools to assist clients in delivering projects that outpace their original expectations. Collaborative delivery models are VFR's sweet spot, amplifying the contributions of individuals to create a greater end product.

