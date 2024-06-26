MCCARTHY CELEBRATES DUBLIN TRANSIT CENTER PARKING GARAGE OPENING

Project exemplifies innovation in community partnerships, bringing first design-build delivery to Alameda County since 2017

DUBLIN, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., recently celebrated the grand opening of the new Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of Dublin's transit infrastructure. Envisioned as a catalyst for further neighborhood development, the parking facility was a true demonstration of community partnerships, involving collaboration between the County of Alameda, City of Dublin, Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority and County Arts Commission.

Representatives from McCarthy Building Companies, Inc., the County of Alameda, Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA) and the County of Alameda GSA at the Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage grand opening on June 13, 2024

The Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage offers 507 parking spaces across five levels and includes an 18,000 square foot ground-level area designated for future mixed-use conversion. The innovative facility is equipped with commuter amenities such as thirty-two bicycle lockers, six EV charging stations, and dedicated parking for 11 electric autonomous shuttles. The structure promotes transit ridership and reduces vehicular traffic into the city, contributing to lower gas emissions and a healthier environment.

Designed with a strong commitment to sustainability and community integration in mind, Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage stands out for its numerous innovative features and programmatic and engineering measures:

Sustainable Design: The garage has achieved Parksmart Bronze and CalGreen certifications, highlighting its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly design. It features natural ventilation, energy-efficient equipment, and is ready for future solar panel installations.

The garage has achieved Parksmart Bronze and CalGreen certifications, highlighting its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly design. It features natural ventilation, energy-efficient equipment, and is ready for future solar panel installations. Transit-Oriented Development (TOD): The facility supports the community's sustainability goals and is envisioned as a catalyst for further development in the area, expanding the transit hub and integrating seamlessly with the neighborhood's architectural style.

The facility supports the community's sustainability goals and is envisioned as a catalyst for further development in the area, expanding the transit hub and integrating seamlessly with the neighborhood's architectural style. Future-Ready Infrastructure: The ground level is designed to accommodate future retail spaces, with removable metal screens, concrete spandrels, and separate electrical infrastructure for tenants.

The ground level is designed to accommodate future retail spaces, with removable metal screens, concrete spandrels, and separate electrical infrastructure for tenants. Advanced Commuter Amenities: In addition to EV charging stations and bicycle lockers, the garage includes charging connections and parking areas for autonomous shuttles, supporting modern commuting needs.

In addition to EV charging stations and bicycle lockers, the garage includes charging connections and parking areas for autonomous shuttles, supporting modern commuting needs. Community Art and Security: The facility features large-scale artwork chosen through a county-wide contest and integrates Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles, ensuring a safe and visually appealing environment.

"The Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage exemplifies our dedication to innovative and sustainable development, and is a testament to forward-thinking urban development, blending practical infrastructure with community enrichment." said Fernando Sanchez, Director of Design Integration at McCarthy. "This project not only fulfills the immediate needs of the community but also lays the groundwork for future growth."

Selected for its extensive experience and innovative approach to construction, McCarthy, along with design partner IPD (International Parking Design), employed a design-build delivery method, which allowed for a balanced approach to achieving the county's goals within budget and schedule constraints. Their commitment to collaboration with stakeholders and focus on simple yet effective solutions, along with direct collaboration with the facility's artist and glass manufacturer ensured the project's success.

The County of Alameda GSA also played a pivotal role in the successful completion of the project, collaborating closely with McCarthy and its partners and bringing the first design-build project to Alameda County since 2017.

"This project exemplifies the power of design-build delivery, allowing for seamless collaboration, more flexibility and greater efficiencies to get the project completed within schedule and budget," said Raphaelle Hallaj, Sr. Project Manager, Alameda County GSA Capital Projects Program. "The Dublin Transit Center Parking Garage not only addresses the immediate needs of our transit system but also significantly enhances the neighborhood and larger community by integrating practical infrastructure with artistic elements that will benefit the area for years to come."

The grand opening ceremony was a resounding success, attended by key community leaders including David Haubert, Vice President of the Alameda County Board of Supervisors; Michael McCorriston, Mayor of Dublin; Sherry Hu, Vice Mayor of Dublin; and Jean Josey, Councilmember.

The new parking structure is expected to generate approximately $2 million in annual revenue for the county before program costs.

About McCarthy

McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that spans all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 19th largest domestic builder (Engineering News-Record, May 2023). With approximately 7,000 salaried employees and craft professionals, the firm has offices in St. Louis; Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Austin, Channelview, Dallas, and Houston; and San Diego, Newport Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned. More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com or by following the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE McCarthy Building Companies, Inc.