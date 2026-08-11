MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS NAMED TO THE 2026 INC. 5000 LIST OF AMERICA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, a leading Texas-based law firm, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the nation's most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The firm ranked No. 3,137 on this year's list, marking a significant milestone in its continued growth and expansion.

The Inc. 5000 recognition reflects a period of sustained transformation for the firm. In the last 12 years, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has grown its workforce by more than 415% and increased revenue by approximately 275%, while completing multiple successful mergers and strengthening its presence across Texas and nationally.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our entire team," said Arnold Shokouhi, CEO and Partner at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans. "Our growth has never been about numbers alone — it's about building a firm that delivers exceptional results for our clients while creating opportunities for our people. Being named to the Inc. 5000 alongside the nation's most dynamic companies is an incredible honor, and it reflects the trajectory we've built together over the last few years."

At the heart of that growth is the firm's mission: improving people's lives. McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans believes that mission is only possible through the trust earned from its employees, clients, and the judges and opposing counsel before whom the firm appears daily. That trust, built case by case and relationship by relationship, is what the firm credits as the true foundation of its growth.

This latest honor builds on a string of recent recognitions for the firm. In 2025, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans was named one of the SMU Cox Dallas 100™ Fastest-Growing Companies by the SMU Cox Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship, ranking 62nd on the 2025 list. That recognition highlighted a transformational year for the firm, marked by significant expansion, strategic mergers, and a 30% increase in team size in 2025 alone — growth driven in large part by the firm's recruitment and retention efforts.

Today, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans continues to expand its footprint across Texas and California, broadening its depth of service across more than 30 practice areas, including commercial litigation, employment law, family law, white collar & government investigations, media & entertainment, real estate, and more.

For media inquiries, please contact: Garrett McGrew, Vice President of Marketing, McCathern Law, at (214) 741-2662 or at [email protected].

ABOUT MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS

Founded in 1998, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering exceptional legal services to clients nationwide. Our firm's proven success has garnered a diverse and prestigious client base, including small businesses, high-net-worth individuals, Fortune 500 companies, and prominent organizations.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and Los Angeles, our leaders bring a tailored, agile approach to serving clients with efficiency and precision. At McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, we are committed to our core philosophy of "Improving People's Lives," which is reflected in our daily practice of treating clients as partners. We collaborate to resolve disputes and facilitate transactions in a strategic, cost-effective manner.

Contact Information:

McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans

Garrett McGrew

Vice President, Marketing

(214) 741-2662

[email protected]

SOURCE McCathern Law