MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS LAUNCHES REAL ESTATE SECTOR, WELCOMES ATTORNEY SARAH L. BUZBY

DALLAS, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans announced the launch of its Real Estate Transactions practice, a new practice area designed to give clients integrated legal support across real estate transactions, litigation, land use, and related business matters. The firm also welcomed attorney Sarah L. Buzby to lead the growing team.

"The launch of our Real Estate Transactions practice reflects the intentional growth we've continued to prioritize at McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans," said Arnold Shokouhi, CEO and Partner. "As our clients' needs evolve, we remain focused on building teams and practice areas that allow us to serve them more comprehensively and strategically. Real estate touches so many aspects of business, development, and long-term planning, and we're excited to continue expanding our capabilities in this space with an exceptional group of attorneys leading the way."

Real estate matters rarely stay within a single legal category — a transaction can become a dispute, a development project can cross into land use issues, and a contractor disagreement can escalate into broader business liability. McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans' multidisciplinary structure is built to address these shifts, giving clients attorneys who understand how legal decisions affect a deal from acquisition through exit. The firm's Real Estate sector covers real estate litigation, real estate transactions, construction litigation, business and commercial litigation, corporate services, and land use and development.

As part of this expansion, McCathern is pleased to welcome Sarah L. Buzby to the firm's Real Estate sector. Buzby brings experience and a client-centered approach to real estate matters, strengthening the team's ability to support clients through transactions, development, and related business issues. "I'm excited to join McCathern at such an exciting time of growth for the firm," said Buzby. "The collaborative culture, forward-thinking approach, and commitment to serving clients with intention stood out to me. I look forward to working alongside this team and helping clients navigate the evolving real estate landscape with clarity and confidence."

As the real estate landscape continues to evolve, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans says it is positioning itself to meet what's next — whether that means resolving disputes, structuring deals, or planning for long-term growth. The firm says clients can expect the same clarity, confidence, and counsel across every stage of a real estate matter.

For media inquiries, please contact McCathern Law Firm at 214-741-2662 or at [email protected].

SOURCE McCathern Law