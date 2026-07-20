MCCATHERN, SHOKOUHI, EVANS LAUNCHES DEBUT PODCAST, "THE LAW BEHIND THE HEADLINES"

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North Texas-based firm bringing national-level legal conversation to a broad audience

First 2 episodes available now, watch HERE

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DALLAS, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans (McCathern PLLC) law firm launched its debut podcast "The Law Behind the Headlines." Hosted by attorneys Levi McCathern, Arnold Shokouhi, and Carl Evans, the podcast breaks down the legal dimensions of the biggest, most talked-about stories in the news cycle.

Listen to the first episode of "The Law Behind the Headlines" HERE

"The Law Behind the Headlines" showcases a rare glimpse into the mindset behind the world's most famous legal cases. The podcast isn't your average legal content – episodes feature hot-topic legal commentary, along with expertise and genuine laughs from the firm's three equity partners and a mix of future guests who will add their own spin to the conversation.

"The law shouldn't feel like a locked room only lawyers can enter. With 'The Law Behind the Headlines,' we're handing everyone the key — breaking down the cases making news in a way that actually makes sense," said Levi McCathern.

"Our firm has been part of this legal community for 28 years, and since Carl and I joined Levi in 2012, we've built a practice — and a friendship — around exactly these kinds of conversations," said Arnold Shokouhi. "This podcast is our chance to bring people into the discussions we're already having, minus the legal jargon."

"Some of the biggest headlines start with a legal question nobody's answering clearly. We wanted to fix that — and have some fun doing it," said Carl Evans.

The first four episodes include an introduction to the three partners — how they met and their years of friendship; a "legal mythbusters" segment tackling common misconceptions (no, those text messages don't just disappear because you delete them); and a deep dive into the Jeffrey Epstein case and the legal truth behind the headlines. Listeners will also get to know Arnold Shokouhi's remarkable personal journey — from escaping Iran as a child to becoming an owner of a quickly growing law firm.

Future episodes will feature special guests, including criminal law attorneys sharing real examples from cases they've worked on, along with leaders in their fields weighing in on today's hot topics. Each conversation promises to be as exciting as it is informative. For more information on timing of future episodes, visit McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans on Instagram.

MEET THE HOSTS:

About Levi McCathern:

Founding Partner Levi McCathern is a trusted advocate for those confronting some of the most complex and high-stakes legal battles. Known for his ability to correct injustice, Levi has built a reputation as the attorney celebrities, athletes, musicians, and top business leaders turn to when faced with critical challenges. Whether defending high-profile clients or guiding companies through commercial disputes, Levi specializes in partnering with influential individuals and organizations who have been targeted or wronged, using his expertise to restore balance and protect their interests. His strategic insight, combined with an unwavering commitment to his clients, embodies the core mission of McCathern , Shokouhi, Evans: Improving People's Lives.

About Arnold Shokouhi:

Arnold Shokouhi is an equity owner, CEO and Partner for McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans. Arnold's multi-state practice focuses on complex commercial disputes across a broad range of industries, with a particular focus on banking, director and officer liability, health care, and entertainment industries. As Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Arnold has spearheaded the firm's expansion by opening offices in Houston, Los Angeles, and Frisco. He has worked closely with the management of the firm to expand the vision and brand of McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans by increasing practice sections that have a synergy with the firm's existing business.

About Carl Evans:

Carl Evans is an equity owner and Executive Partner in the McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans law firm and he practices in the areas of non-subscriber employer defense, trucking, liquor liability, employment, commercial, construction, subrogation, tort and insurance litigation. He has an extensive litigation and trial background, having tried numerous cases in state and federal courts. Carl has also obtained defense verdicts in arbitrations involving claims of fraud, negligence, breach of contract and breach of warranty. Additionally, he has successfully represented numerous clients in summary judgment motions that have included claims for bad faith, fraud, negligence, premises liability, breach of contract, and breach of warranty.

About McCathern Law

Founded in 1998, McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans has earned a reputation for excellence in delivering exceptional legal services to clients nationwide. Our firm's proven success has garnered a diverse and prestigious client base, including small businesses, high-net-worth individuals, Fortune 500 companies, and prominent organizations.

With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Houston, and Los Angeles, our leaders bring a tailored, agile approach to serving clients with efficiency and precision. At McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, we are committed to our core philosophy of "Improving People's Lives," which is reflected in our daily practice of treating clients as partners. We collaborate to resolve disputes and facilitate transactions in a strategic, cost-effective manner.

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SOURCE McCathern Law