McCharm Creative Launches Marketing Agency Dedicated to Permanent, Structural and Landscape Lighting Industries

New agency brings hands-on industry experience and purpose-built creative services to a fast-growing market underserved by traditional marketing firms

DALLAS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCharm Creative, a marketing and advertising agency built exclusively for the permanent lighting and landscape lighting industries, today announced its official launch. Founded by three partners who helped triple a Dallas-Fort Worth Trimlight dealership's sales to over $1.2 million last year, McCharm Creative offers dealers and landscape companies a full suite of advertising content — from 3D animated video and comic-style social media ads to campaign strategy — created by people who have actually sold, installed, and marketed permanent lighting systems.

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An Agency That Speaks the Language

The permanent lighting industry has experienced rapid growth over the past five years, with companies like Trimlight, Jellyfish, and others expanding their dealer networks nationwide. But as the market has matured, individual dealers face an increasingly competitive landscape with limited access to professional marketing support. Most local dealers lack the time, tools, or creative resources to produce the kind of content that drives leads on social media and digital platforms.

"We watched dealer after dealer struggle with the same problem," said James McDonough IV, Co-Founder of McCharm Creative. "They're great at installing lights, but when it comes to marketing, they're posting the same before-and-after photos as every other dealer in the country. The real opportunity isn't just getting attention — it's using that attention to educate homeowners that permanent lighting isn't just for the holidays. It's about beautifying your home and property year-round. We built McCharm Creative to help dealers tell that story."

Unlike traditional marketing agencies that serve dozens of industries, McCharm Creative works exclusively within permanent lighting and landscape lighting. The agency's core philosophy is that the best advertising in this space doesn't just attract attention — it educates.

Through humor, visual storytelling, and compelling creatives, McCharm's content is designed to shift how homeowners think about lighting, moving the conversation beyond holiday displays to year-round home enhancement. Every piece of content is informed by direct experience operating in the market, from understanding seasonal sales cycles and HOA concerns to knowing which visual formats generate the highest engagement.

Built by Operators, Not Outsiders

McCharm Creative's founding team brings a combined depth of experience that spans every facet of the permanent lighting business. The three partners didn't study this industry from the outside — they built one of the top-performing Trimlight dealerships in the Dallas-Fort Worth market from the ground up.

Co-Founder James "Jim" McDonough IV led marketing efforts for the dealership from its inception in 2019, developing the advertising strategies that helped drive the business to seven-figure annual revenue. Under his direction, the team pioneered an approach centered on using humor and visual storytelling to subtly educate homeowners — shifting the perception of permanent lighting from a seasonal holiday product to a year-round home investment. That philosophy is now the foundation of everything McCharm Creative produces.

Co-Founder Barry Buehne brings deep technical and operational expertise, having worked across product development, sales, and installation. Buehne created the installation processes used by the dealership and maintains a thorough understanding of how permanent lighting systems work, where they should be applied, and how to communicate their value to prospective buyers. At McCharm Creative, he leads the agency's technology and production infrastructure.

Co-Founder Sam Neris Macey rounds out the team as the agency's creative engine. Neris Macey spent years as the customer-facing force behind the dealership — optimizing processes, resolving customer concerns, and producing the marketing content that kept the pipeline full. His ability to translate real customer interactions into compelling creative work is central to McCharm Creative's approach.

"Every ad we create comes from real experience," said Buehne. "We've stood on the ladder, we've sat across the kitchen table from the homeowner, and we've run the campaigns. That's not something you can fake."

Purpose-Built Creative for a Specialized Market

McCharm Creative offers a range of advertising and marketing content designed specifically for permanent lighting dealers and landscape lighting companies. The agency's services at launch include:

3D Animated Video — Short-form animated ads built for social media platforms, designed to stop the scroll and showcase lighting products in ways that static photography cannot.

Comic-Style Advertising — Single-panel and multi-panel comic ads that use humor and storytelling to connect with homeowners, standing out from the sea of identical before-and-after posts that dominate the industry.

Social Media Ad Campaigns — Ready-to-deploy ad creatives optimized for Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and other platforms where homeowners discover and evaluate lighting providers.

Static Ad Creation — Promotional graphics, seasonal campaign materials, and branded content tailored to each dealer's local market.

Campaign Strategy — Marketing guidance rooted in real-world results, helping dealers understand not just what to post, but when, where, and why.

"Dealer marketing in this industry has been stuck in a rut," said Macey. "Everyone posts the same content. What we've gotten good at is taking a simple idea and planting it in that little place in someone's thoughts that they can't just let go. That's what makes people pick up the phone."

Availability

McCharm Creative is now partnering with a select number of dealers and landscape lighting companies during its initial launch. Interested companies can learn more and inquire at mccharm.com.

About McCharm Creative

McCharm Creative is a marketing and advertising agency headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, specializing exclusively in the permanent lighting and landscape lighting industries. Founded by three partners with hands-on experience building and marketing a top-performing Trimlight dealership, the agency produces 3D animated video, comic-style ads, social media campaigns, and strategic marketing content for dealers and landscape companies nationwide. Learn more at mccharm.com.

SOURCE McCharm Creative