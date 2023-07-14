MCCI and Milesight Join Forces to Bring Innovative IoT Solutions to the US Market, Expanding Growth Opportunities

ITHACA, N.Y., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCI , a leading technology solutions provider, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Milesight , a provider of cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. This collaboration marks an important milestone as MCCI and Milesight, two growing organizations, join forces to introduce a range of innovative IoT products to the US market. This partnership is aimed at enhancing growth opportunities and delivering high-quality solutions to businesses and consumers.

This partnership is a testament to MCCI's commitment to expanding its partner program and bringing cutting-edge innovations to its clients. Terry Moore, CEO of MCCI, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our collaboration with Milesight is an exciting step forward in our growth journey, and our dedication to providing exceptional IoT solutions. By incorporating Milesight's advanced IoT technologies into our portfolio, we further strengthen our ability to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers in the US market."

Milesight, a growing provider of IoT solutions, is equally thrilled about the partnership.

"We are thrilled to partner with MCCI and collaborate on bringing cutting-edge IoT solutions to meet the growing needs of customers. Milesight keeps developing sensing products and solutions while MCCI specializes in delivering end-to-end services. Together, we can offer more complete and innovative IoT solutions to our customers faster and better." said Leon Jiang, VP of Milesight.

The partnership between MCCI and Milesight will offer a wide range of IoT products and solutions, covering sectors such as indoor air quality monitoring , smart building, smart city, and smart agriculture . These innovative offerings will enable businesses to optimize operations, streamline workflows, and gain real-time insights, while consumers will experience the benefits of a more connected and convenient lifestyle.

This strategic collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations. MCCI's market presence, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach combined with Milesight's cutting-edge IoT technologies and innovative solutions. Together, they will drive innovation, providing comprehensive IoT solutions tailored to the unique requirements of the US market.

About MCCI :

MCCI is a leading technology solutions provider with a strong focus on delivering innovative products and services to businesses worldwide. With expertise in areas such as IoT, cloud computing, and software development, MCCI empowers organizations to thrive in the digital era.

About Milesight:

Milesight is a provider of advanced Internet of Things solutions, specializing in intelligent devices and systems that enhance connectivity and efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Milesight is dedicated to revolutionizing industries through cutting-edge IoT technologies.

