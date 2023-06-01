MCCI and Nordic Propeye Partner to Distribute Innovative IoT Products in the US Market

News provided by

MCCI

01 Jun, 2023, 11:24 ET

ITHACA, N.Y., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCI, a leading systems engineering provider, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nordic Propeye, a renowned provider of cutting-edge IoT solutions. This collaboration aims to distribute innovative IoT products to the US market, empowering businesses and consumers to build smarter communities.

As the world becomes increasingly connected, IoT emerged as a transformative force across industries, enabling smart and interconnected systems that enhance productivity and improve everyday life.

Continue Reading
MCCI and Swedish manufacturer Nordic Propeye have teamed up to distribute innovative Internet of Things products in the US Market, empowering systems engineers to find better solutions and build futures, today.
MCCI and Swedish manufacturer Nordic Propeye have teamed up to distribute innovative Internet of Things products in the US Market, empowering systems engineers to find better solutions and build futures, today.

After working with Passive House NY and The Things Network NY, MCCI is thrilled about this new partnership. Terry Moore, CEO of MCCI, stated, "Our collaboration with Nordic Propeye is a significant milestone in bringing the latest innovations to our clients. Integrating their cutting-edge IoT products positions us to meet evolving market needs."

Nordic Propeye, a recognized leader in IoT technology, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Boris de Bruin, Head of Marketing at Nordic Propeye, stated, "Teaming up with MCCI provides us with an excellent opportunity to expand our reach and introduce our advanced IoT solutions to a wider audience. Together, we aim to empower organizations and individuals with connected devices that digitize buildings, helping save resources and improving indoor climate to create a more sustainable future".

This partnership will offer IoT products across sectors like smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and transportation. These innovative offerings optimize operations, streamline workflows, provide real-time insights for businesses, and enhance the connected lifestyle for consumers.

Combining MCCI's market presence, technical expertise, and customer-centric approach with Nordic Propeye's IoT technologies and solutions drives innovation and provides comprehensive IoT solutions tailored to the US market.

Use coupon code WELCOMETONP to receive 20% off on the newly available OY1211 LoRaWAN® CO2 meter US915.

About MCCI:
MCCI is a leading technology solutions provider with expertise in IoT, USB, custom hardware and software development, and systems engineering.  MCCI deploys a proven methodology to support sustainable product development lifecycles and compatibility risk mitigation.

About Nordic Propeye: 
Nordic Propeye has over 20 years of experience with digitization of residential housing buildings and has pioneered the Internet of Things industry with strong expertise in radio technology. The company connects over 60,000 apartments today and runs energy savings solutions on over ten million sq. ft. of property. The company has made it its mission to help its customer to make their real estate and condominiums lean, clean and green.

SOURCE MCCI

Also from this source

MCCi Named GovTech 100 Company

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.