MCCI Unveils Revolutionary Tanager Product, Empowering the Industry with Cutting-Edge Video Analysis Technology

ITHACA, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MCCI , experts in USB system software development and testing, announces the groundbreaking Tanager product, developed in collaboration with industry giant Microsoft. Leveraging the power of Efinix chips, this state-of-the-art testing tool sets new standards in video frame analysis, and MCCI is not stopping at revolutionizing their partner's workflow. They are committed to sharing these new innovations with the larger market, allowing others to harness the power of Tanager for their own product development needs.

Video Analysis product Tanager means better product testing. This decorative image showcases thousands of video frames as a symbol to the abilities of this tool.

With a core focus on pushing boundaries and transforming industries, MCCI's collaboration with Microsoft has resulted in the birth of the Tanager product. By seamlessly integrating Efinix chips, renowned for their superior performance and reliability, MCCI and Microsoft have jointly developed a solution that delivers unprecedented accuracy and speed in capturing and comparing video frames.

"The partnership between MCCI and Microsoft has unlocked incredible opportunities for us to bring game-changing technology to the market," said MCCI's spokesperson. "MCCI is working with Microsoft on sharing this innovative solution to the ecosystem to drive advancements and revolutionize video frame analysis as a whole."

The Tanager product extends the original use case opportunities and stands as a testament to MCCI's commitment to empower the industry at large. This visionary product encompasses a comprehensive suite of features, offering advanced video frame capture and comparison capabilities that have the potential to transform quality assurance and troubleshooting processes for countless organizations.

Recognizing the universal demand for cutting-edge video analysis technology, MCCI is proud to make the Tanager product available for purchase by external customers. By democratizing access to this groundbreaking solution, MCCI seeks to empower other organizations, enabling them to leverage the same innovative capabilities that have empowered Microsoft and its partners.

"We are delighted to have been selected as a partner for the Tanager product," said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing. "Through our close collaboration with MCCI we have been able to showcase the clear power, performance advantages of Efinix FPGAs and demonstrate our shared commitment to driving technological advancements across diverse industries."

This collaboration with Microsoft has enabled MCCI to showcase their talents in complex problem solving and further solidifying the Tanager product's credibility and quality.

MCCI's relentless pursuit of innovation and their dedication to transforming industries are evident in the Tanager product. By offering this cutting-edge technology to the larger market, MCCI is spearheading a new era of video frame analysis, propelling businesses toward heightened productivity and enhanced product development processes.

To learn more about the Tanager product and how it can revolutionize video frame analysis, please visit the Git repo. For ordering information, please visit MCCI's store page . For more information and for special applications, please contact MCCI sales at [email protected] .

About MCCI

MCCI is a pioneering technology solutions provider committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and transforming industries. With a passion for excellence, MCCI is dedicated to developing revolutionary products that empower businesses across various sectors to thrive in the digital age.

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form factor, are low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

SOURCE MCCI