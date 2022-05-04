McClain Cellars Opens New Game Room in its Buellton, Ca Tasting Room

Visitors and Locals to the Buellton Area now Enjoy an Upgraded Entertainment Experience while Wine Tasting

BUELLTON, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally renowned business builder and vintner, Jason McClain opened doors to a new game room within his Buellton, Ca Tasting Lounge in April. Located on Industrial Way, the Buellton location is home to a luxury wine tasting lounge, a 5000 square foot outdoor patio, and offers over 20 different wines on the menu. McClain Cellars added arcade style games, a pinball machine, foosball table, pool table, three flatscreen TVs, and dart boards to enhance the entertainment experience.

Winery in Buellton, CA Wine Game Room in Buellton

Known for its award-winning Santa Ynez wines and its accessible luxury experience, McClain Cellars in Buellton, Ca was the second location for the Orange County-based winery.

McClain Cellars is the vision of entrepreneur, technology industry icon, and motivational speaker, Jason McClain. After thirty years in tech, McClain pursued his passion for wine by opening McClain Cellars with his wife, Sofia McClain. As a black owned business, his vision for the brand starts with his desire to help people feel valuable. Wine is a gateway to helping people connect in ways the matter the most. A focus on Family, Friends, Faith and Freedom is what McClain refers to as "F4." McClain holds these values at the center of every decision surrounding the tasting lounge.

"McClain Cellars is a place for family and friends to gather, create and share memories, and enjoy the best that life has to offer while drinking some stupid good wine," says McClain. "That's why we added a game room. To open our home to people we hope will become our friends, our family, and a part of our memories."

McClain, with winemaker, Dean Guzman, a 25 year veteran in the wine industry, produces over 25 wines each vintage. McClain Cellars wines are highly acclaimed by critics, and earn ratings of 90 points or above. Service, experience, and quality contribute to five-star ratings on Yelp, Google and Facebook.

About McClain Cellars

McClain Cellars has 4 wine tasting rooms across Southern California in Laguna Beach, Solvang, and Buellton. It is the only black-owned winery in both Santa Barbara and Orange County. All locations are "hip" modern industrial luxury tasting lounges that are a cross between a New York "Soho" music venue and a "Napa Valley" tasting venue. Featuring crisp whites, smooth reds, and creative blends, McClain is constantly creating 90+ point wines. The brand's focus is on the experience, the story behind the wine, and the joy the guest engages when visiting one of the locations. The Buellton is located at 140 Industrial Way, Buellton, CA 93427. More information available at https://www.mcclaincellars.com.

Media Contact:

Whitney Chapman

National Services Manager

949-570-9260

[email protected]

