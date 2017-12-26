McClatchy Calls For Partial Redemption $75,000,000 Aggregate Principal Amount Of 9.00% Senior Secured Notes Due 2022

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- McClatchy (NYSE American-MNI) ("McClatchy") announced today that it has called for the redemption of $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 9.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be redeemed on January 25, 2018 at a redemption price equal to $1,045 per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes, together with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Notes that are redeemed by the Company pursuant to this partial redemption will cease to accrue interest on and after the redemption date. As of December 26, 2017, $439,630,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding.