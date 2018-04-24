McClatchy Rolls Out Subscribe with Google and #ReadLocal Campaign, Highlighting Independent Local Journalism

"We're grateful to work with Google as an early development partner and excited to see how our collaboration will help McClatchy's brand of independent local journalism reach a wider audience," said Craig Forman, president and CEO of McClatchy. "The importance of local news is gaining wider recognition and we know first-hand the deep impact it can have in changing lives, improving communities and strengthening our democracy."

"One of our primary motivations for building Subscribe with Google has been to contribute to the sustainability of local journalism. So we're thrilled to have McClatchy--whose newsrooms play such an important civic role in communities across the United States--as our first launch partner," said Jim Albrecht, Project Management Director, Subscribe with Google.

Subscribe With Google simplifies the subscription process. This is how it works: when a Google user hits a paywall on any McClatchy news site, a subscription box will offer the option to subscribe directly with the local publisher, or with Google. When a user selects to pay with Google, access to premier local news content is merely a click away. Subscribe with Google also allows a user to access McClatchy's digital news content across platforms and highlights content in search, "...when you search for a news topic for which your subscribed publication has relevant results, we'll showcase these so they're easy for you to see and access—without disrupting search ranking for the rest of the page," according to Google.

Separately, McClatchy announced a campaign to boost awareness of the important role local journalism plays in society. McClatchy announced that it will begin using the hashtag #ReadLocal on its social media platforms to highlight the work of local reporters producing independent journalism.

"The independent reporting produced by our dedicated and passionate journalists on the ground has significant impact on communities and individuals," said Craig Forman. "Everyday, our reporters in 30 markets around the country bravely speak truth to power, expose abuse, corruption and injustice and hold leaders and public officials accountable. It is this work that changes laws and makes our democracy stronger. In honor of our indefatigable and tenacious journalists, we invite you to add #ReadLocal to your social media posts to highlight the great local journalism that you discover. And, we also invite you to subscribe. Your support of this vital public service will ensure the future of local journalism."

About McClatchy

McClatchy operates 30 media companies in 14 states, providing each of its communities with high-quality news and advertising services in a wide array of digital and print formats. McClatchy is a publisher of iconic brands such as the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News & Observer, and the (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. McClatchy is headquartered in Sacramento, Calif., and listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the symbol MNI. #ReadLocal

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mcclatchy-rolls-out-subscribe-with-google-and-readlocal-campaign-highlighting-independent-local-journalism-300634992.html

SOURCE McClatchy

Related Links

http://www.mcclatchy.com

