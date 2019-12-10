McCloskey Motors Receives BBB's Excellence In Customer Service Award

McCloskey Motors, Inc, celebrating its 30 th year in business, was one of five winners to receive the prestigious Excellence in Customer Service Award. This is the second time that McCloskey Motors has received the Award from the BBB. In 2019 they are still the ONLY Used Car and Truck Dealer to be an Excellence In Customer Service Award recipient since BBB has introduced this awards program.

BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized outstanding customer service since 1995. Businesses that espouse best practices in customer service make the community a better place to live. For the awards, businesses do not compete against each other, but rather must meet or exceed a set of criteria.

"The vetting process is rigorous and time consuming - and each of these companies, including McCloskey Motors, has proven they are superstars in customer service," said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and Executive Director of BBB of Southern Colorado.

McCloskey Motors was evaluated by an independent team of BBB evaluators to review customer service processes and procedures. McCloskey Motors and their team demonstrated an outstanding customer experience, quality training processes, and action taken based on data review to evolve their processes in a way that takes care of and satisfies customers.

Joe McCloskey said, "Thank you to customers, our community; to the BBB, and thank you to our employees and their families, they are the ones that really deserve praise for creating a new legacy of excellence for our customers."

ABOUT MCCLOSKEY MOTORS

Since 1989 McCloskey Motors has offered top quality used cars, trucks, vans and SUV's to the Colorado Springs community. McCloskey Motors is proud to be a Family Owned Dealership and the dealership of choice for many in their local community.

McCloskey Motors has two locations: McCloskey Imports & 4x4's McCloskey Truck Town 6710 N. Academy Blvd. 5515 N. Academy Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Colorado Springs, CO 80918

For more information, visit McCloskey Motors (https://bigjoeauto.com), and follow us on social media.

