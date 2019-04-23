McCloud Services to Host 20th Annual Pest Invasion Seminar June 27, 2019

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCloud Services, a leading integrated pest management solutions company headquartered in South Elgin, Ill., today announced that its 20th Annual Pest Invasion Seminar will focus on a key theme: A Tactical Approach to a Winning Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Program.

This year's seminar, to be held Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the The Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort and Conference Center in Oakbrook, Ill., will celebrate 20 years of McCloud Services' commitment to bringing together industry experts, professionals and those involved in protecting the food supply chain of custody, including food, pest management and environmental health.

Attended by over 150 professionals, McCloud Services' Annual Pest Invasion is an educational update and information exchange for the entire food supply chain of custody, including food, pest management and environmental health. The daylong seminar will feature expert insights on the critical issues and trends related to pest management and food safety. It also provides food industry professionals an opportunity to network and share new ideas.

From developing a successful program, assessing and managing risks and overcoming challenges with auditors and clients, attendees will leave the seminar with an expert pest management strategy for their business.

Session topics and speakers include:

Program Design: What a winning program looks like

What a winning program looks like Peter Poteres , Vice President of Quality Assurance, Glaniba Performance Nutrition

Don't Let Them In: Pest proofing / exclusion

Pest proofing / exclusion Dr. Bobby Corrigan , President, RMC Pest Management Consulting

Find Them if They Make it in: Inspections

Inspections Dan Collins , Regional Technical Director, McCloud Services

Build a Plan: Assessments, action plans and monitoring

Assessments, action plans and monitoring Pat Hottel , Technical Director, McCloud Services



Scott Broaddus , Business Lead, Bayer Digital Pest Management

Kill Them: The five biggest pest threats

The five biggest pest threats Mark Vanderwerp , Manager of Education & Training, Rose Pest Solutions

Measuring Results: What you should expect from your pest management professional, third party audits and consumer complaints

What you should expect from your pest management professional, third party audits and consumer complaints Dan Collins , Regional Technical Director, McCloud Services



Al St. Cyr, President, ASC Consulting



Meaghan Meyer , VP Food Safety, CraftMark Bakery

Winning the Challenges: Overcome challenges between the customer, auditor and the pest management professional in the middle

Overcome challenges between the customer, auditor and the pest management professional in the middle Dan Collins , Regional Technical Director, McCloud Services



Al St. Cyr , President, ASC Consulting



Meaghan Meyer , VP Food Safety, CraftMark Bakery

Early bird discounted registration is now open until May 1, 2019. For more information on Pest Invasion and to register online, please visit: www.regonline.com/pestinvasion2019.

Sponsorship and Exhibitor Information

Pest Invasion 2019 provides a unique environment to promote the top brands, products and services as this seminar hosts the most influential buyers and decision-makers in food safety, bringing attendees face-to-face with prospective and existing clients. Eighty percent of Pest Invasion 2018 attendees included C-level executives of major food supply chain companies, including processors, manufacturers, distributors and suppliers.

For more information or questions on the sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, contact Mahi Kokkinos, marketing manager, at events@mccloudservices.com or (224) 227-6550.

About McCloud Services

McCloud Services is a leader in integrated pest management solutions, serving the food supply chain of custody, health care, hospitality, property management, retail industries and residential markets. With a foundation of over 100 years of industry and market experience, McCloud Services carries out its mission to protect health, food, property and the environment while ensuring the safety of its employees and the public. McCloud Services is a regional service provider with locations in 11 states. For more information, please visit: www.mccloudservices.com.

For additional information, contact:

Julia Ostlund

(414) 635-2725

julia@reputationpartners.com

SOURCE McCloud Services

Related Links

http://mccloudservices.com

