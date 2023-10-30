McClure Company Announces New Leadership Team

Shayne Homan Promoted to President and CEO

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McClure Company, one of Pennsylvania's largest mechanical contracting and energy services firms, headquartered in Harrisburg, is pleased to announce that Shayne Homan, P.E., is promoted to President and CEO effective January 1, 2024. Chip Brown, P.E., President and CEO of McClure Company since 2001, will transition to President of Soesco, the holding company for McClure Company effective January 1, 2024.

Homan has led the Energy Services division of the company for the past 10 years to unprecedented growth, attracting top talent and an adaptable, innovative team. "McClure Company's growth in revenue, services, and impact is due in large measure to Chip's remarkable leadership," says Homan. Brown joined McClure Company in 1984.

"Chip has provided purpose, mentorship, and professional opportunities for employees to grow and excel. His wisdom, authenticity, and humility have driven a high-performance culture and prepared us for a seamless transition. I'm honored to serve McClure as its fifth President and build on an incredible legacy and reputation," says Homan.

Homan joined McClure Company in 2001 as a Penn State Engineering intern and held positions as Design Engineer, Account Executive, and has been the Vice President of Energy Services since 2013. He currently serves on the executive board of the National Association of Energy Services Companies (NAESCO). He is also a member of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and the Association of Energy Engineers (AEE).

"Our leadership team and our broader management team has never been stronger. I'm excited to serve the future of McClure in my new role and support Shayne and the entire executive team as they continue to develop new energy and mechanical construction solutions," says Brown.

Additionally, McClure Company is pleased to announce that Matt Dixon is promoted to Executive Vice President of Building Services. Dixon joined the company as a Graduate Mechanical Engineer from Penn State and has been instrumental in helping shape and strategically grow the company's branch offices. As Vice President, he has led the company's Building Services division since 2021.

Todd Hoffman is promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations and began working at the company through the Local 520 Plumbers and Pipefitters Apprenticeship program. Hoffman held the position of Senior Project Manager and has served as the Vice President of Construction Operations since 2020.

Matt Tressler, P.E., is promoted to Executive Vice President of Preconstruction and Chief Operating Officer. Tressler, a Penn State Architectural Engineering graduate, interned with the company in 2000. He has held the position of Design Engineer and as Vice President managed the company's estimating and preconstruction division. Since 2012, Tressler has been at the forefront of the company's success in the healthcare and industrial sectors.

"We believe in a culture of quality and excellence and that requires an incomparable in-house team. These leadership promotions represent nearly 100 years of McClure Company expertise and signify the promise of a bright future of sustainability both within the company and as we reimagine the future of energy solutions for our clients and the built environment," says Homan.

