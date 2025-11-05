McCollister's Celebrates 80 Years of Innovation, Service, and Dedication

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCollister's proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary, marking eight decades of excellence in transportation, logistics, and specialized moving services. Established by Daniel H. McCollister in 1945, McCollister's has grown from its humble beginnings as a small, local household mover into a nationally recognized leader known for creative customized solutions and white-glove service.

"80 years ago, my grandfather took a leap of faith and purchased a small local transportation company," said Daniel H. McCollister II, Chairman of McCollister's. "When my father took the reins in the late 1960s, he carried forward that same entrepreneurial spirit, expanding the company to new heights."

Over the years, McCollister's has evolved in step with its customers' changing needs. Under H. Daniel McCollister's visionary leadership, the company transformed into a premier high-value specialty carrier, at first working primarily with computer and medical equipment manufacturers. To best serve industries that demand precision, care, and reliability, McCollister's developed cutting-edge systems specifically designed to address the unique handling characteristics of these delicate shipments.

In the following decades, McCollister's made gigantic strides in increasing its service menu and facilities to support a rapidly growing customer base. Opening over a dozen full-service locations across the country, the company began to offer packaging, asset management, and regional distribution services in addition to the superior shipment transportation operations for which McCollister's has always been known.

Today, McCollister's still operates as a family-owned, privately held company, employing hundreds of talented individuals across multiple industries. Now under the direction of Daniel H. McCollister II, the organization has further expanded and diversified, offering a broad spectrum of specialized logistics and relocation services across the nation to customers who value flexible solutions, quality service, safety, efficiency, and speed.

McCollister's continues to embody its founding principles while embracing modern technology, sustainability, and progressive strategies to address today's complex logistics challenges. Whether moving priceless artifacts, satellites, sensitive medical equipment, or critical IT infrastructure, McCollister's remains committed to excellence, safety, and customer satisfaction.

As McCollister's celebrates this milestone, the company plans to approach the next 80 years with the same pioneering spirit that inspired its founder, reaffirming its dedication to creative solutions, specialized expertise, and exceptional service.

"Our history reminds us of the values that brought us here: hard work, dedication, and a deep commitment to excellence," said Mr. McCollister. "Those same principles will continue to guide us into the future."

"As we look ahead, I'm especially proud to see the fourth generation of the McCollister family joining the organization. It's a testament to our enduring legacy and the strength of our culture. We're also expanding our services into areas we could never have imagined 80 years ago, evolving to meet the changing needs of our clients and industries."

"The future holds tremendous promise, and I'm genuinely excited about what we can accomplish together. With our talented team, forward-thinking leadership, and unwavering values, the next chapter of McCollister's story will be our best yet."

About McCollister's:

McCollister's is a leading provider of specialized transportation and logistics services for commercial and residential clients. As an asset-based company, McCollister's delivers a full suite of warehousing, transportation, and logistics solutions. From moving automobiles and high-value goods to managing aerospace, fitness, and financial institution projects, McCollister's brings expertise and precision to every move.

The company also specializes in large medical device shipping and installation support, full data center relocations and mitigation, telecommunications and infrastructure transportation, exhibit relocations for cultural institutions, musical and theatre tours. Retail clients trust McCollister's for flawless store setups and decommissioning.

Backed by 80 years of experience, McCollister's has honed its expertise to deliver reliable, innovative, and customized logistics solutions across every industry it serves.

For more information, visit www.mccollisters.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Kriss Liston

Director, Customer Experience

(609) 533-1015

[email protected]

SOURCE McCollister's