McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Innovates Freezer Aisle With New House-Baked Cookies and Artisan Organic Ice Creams

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

June 5, 2023

The 75-year-old, award-winning ice cream brand debuts even more indulgences to enjoy at home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, the country's original artisan ice cream maker, has announced the launch of two new products – McConnell's House-Baked Cookies and McConnell's Organic Fine Ice Creams. The brand, which uses the finest, natural, sustainable, and/or organic ingredients, has 75 years of experience creating ice creams, dairy and desserts, using unique recipes, while owning every step of the production processes.

McConnell's Fine Ice Creams House-Baked Cookies come in three delicious flavors that are flash-frozen and ready to eat after heating for a few minutes.
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams Organic Fine Ice Creams offer fans artisan, organic ice creams in four delectable flavors.
"We are thrilled to expand upon our legacy of creating the finest, artisan ice creams and baked goods," said Michael Palmer, CEO of McConnell's Fine Ice Creams. "For years, our guests have loved the house-baked cookies we offer in our McConnell's scoop shops. Now, they can finally enjoy them at home, alongside our new line of Organic Fine Ice Creams. And as always, everything is made 100% from scratch by our team at the McConnell's Family Dairy."

McConnell's Organic Fine Ice Creams ($12.99 SRP) are made from organic, grass-fed dairy and feature organic cookie and brownie inclusions made from scratch at McConnell's on-site Bake Room. The line debuts with four exciting flavors for those looking for artisan, organic ice cream:

  • BROWNIES, COOKIES & FUDGE: McConnell's-own, house-baked brownies and chocolate chunk cookies, folded into lightly salted, organic sweet cream, and topped with swirls of delicious, organic, gooey chocolate fudge.
  • CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE: Decadent, organic dark cocoa, melted into organic, grass-fed milk & cream, then paired with thick, creamy peanut butter, and studded with rich, chocolaty, house-baked brownies.
  • GOLDEN STATE VANILLA: A vanilla fanatic's vanilla – assertive, rich and floral with Madagascar (Bourbon) vanilla sourced from our fifty-plus year partner, vanilla guru R.R. Lochhead. Au revoir to all "French" vanillas. This one's California gold.
  • STRAWBERRIES & SHORTBREAD COOKIES: Picked-at-their-peak, impossibly ripe, organic Santa Barbara strawberries, cooked down to jammy perfection, then stirred into decadent, organic, sweet cream ice cream, and accompanied by chunks of house-baked shortbread cookies.

Also from The Bake Room at McConnell's Family Dairy, McConnell's new House-Baked Cookies ($9.99 SRP) provide the same top-quality cookies found in McConnell's ice creams and scoop shops, flash-frozen and ready to serve after heating in the oven for a few minutes to achieve the melty, gooey interior McConnell's cookie fans know and love. Packaged in one-of-a-kind, novelty ice cream pints, the McC's House-Baked Cookies come in three delicious flavors:

  • CHOCOLATE CHUNK: From its buttery, slightly crispy outer shell, to its soft and chewy, ooey-gooey core, our melt-in-your-mouth cookie - filled with chunks of bittersweet, Guittard® chocolate - is something you will not want to share with your friends and family.
  • BROWNIE COOKIE: Intensely deep, dark cocoa alongside rich, velvety chunks of Guittard® chocolate, with just a touch of sea salt. Chocoholics will likely feel compelled to journal once exposed to this cookie.
  • PEANUT BUTTER: Slightly crackled, crunchy exterior. Richly warm and chewy, irresistibly salty-sweet and creamy peanut buttery center. All of it, speckled with salt-roasted peanuts. A peanut butter cookie for the ages.

The Organic Ice Cream and House-Baked Cookies are available for purchase on McConnell's website, in Southern California scoop shops and at Gelson's Market coming later this month. For more information, visit https://mcconnells.com/.

ABOUT MCCONNELL'S FINE ICE CREAMS
Founded in Santa Barbara, California in 1949 and now in its third-generation of family ownership, McConnell's uses Central Coast grass-grazed milk & cream and the finest local, sustainable and organic ingredients from partner farms & purveyors they've worked with for decades to make the world's finest ice creams and frozen desserts.

Media Contact: Meredith Sidman, Krupa Consulting
813-245-4823
[email protected]

SOURCE McConnell's Fine Ice Creams

