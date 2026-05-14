McCord Development Launches MizuWatch®, an AI-Powered Water Intelligence Platform Designed to Help Stakeholders Detect Leaks Earlier and Reduce Water Loss

Built and Trained at Generation Park, the Platform Turns Complex Water Data into Actionable Insight

HOUSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCord Development today announced the launch of MizuWatch®, an AI-powered water management platform designed to help users detect leaks sooner, reduce nonrevenue water, and gain clear, real-time insight into system performance. Built and trained at McCord's 4,300-acre master planned, Generation Park, MizuWatch is now available to operators, districts, and municipalities seeking to lever the data being generated by standard issue smart meters.

MizuWatch® at Generation Park

Across the U.S., utilities generate vast data from smart meters, sensors and maintenance systems, yet many consolidate and reconcile it monthly—often after leaks or inefficiencies cause significant water loss or infrastructure damage. The American Water Works Association estimates the U.S. loses nearly 6 billion gallons of treated water each day to leaks and system inefficiencies. Delayed visibility increases the cost and difficulty of stopping those losses.

MizuWatch is built to close that gap. The platform provides daily system‑level visibility, enabling stakeholders to identify emerging issues sooner, respond faster and reduce both water loss and the costly damage associated with undetected leaks.

"Our stakeholders don't have a data problem—they have a timing problem," said Jerzy Wielgus, Chief Product Officer for MizuWatch. "When information is reviewed weeks after the fact, the opportunity to act has often passed. MizuWatch brings the right data together daily, so teams can see what's happening now, intervene earlier and focus their resources where they have the greatest impact."

MizuWatch integrates data from smart meters, supply sources, maintenance records and historical usage into a unified platform. Using visual mapping, digital twin, AI-backed technology and machine learning-powered anomaly detection, it prioritizes risk and highlights areas that warrant investigation, delivering actionable intelligence that helps stakeholders move from reactive response to proactive system management.

The platform was developed and piloted at Generation Park, one of the largest master planned commercial developments in the Greater Houston region, where McCord manages a complex, real‑world water system at scale.

"We invested in MizuWatch because we needed better visibility. Resilient infrastructure is a key factor for the companies choosing Generation Park," said Ryan McCord, CEO of McCord Development and Founder & CEO of MizuWatch. "We made the decision to deploy smart meters, but no one knew how to use the data they generate. This is an opportunity across all infrastructure where sensors are deployed. What started as an internal solution has become a platform we believe can help stakeholders everywhere be more efficient in their operations, investment, and compliance."

Headquartered at Generation Park, MizuWatch is designed to integrate with existing infrastructure and workflows, allowing users to modernize operations without replacing current systems. The platform is built to scale across geographies and system sizes.

As water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and operational complexity continue to intensify, MizuWatch offers a practical, proven approach to managing water systems more effectively—delivering actionable intelligence early enough to make a difference.

To learn more about MizuWatch or request a demonstration, visit mizuwatch.com or contact Jerzy Wielgus at [email protected].

About MizuWatch ®

MizuWatch® is an AI-powered water management platform designed to help users detect leaks earlier, reduce water loss and improve operational decision making. Built and trained at McCord Development's 4,300-acre Generation Park in Houston, MizuWatch integrates data from smart meters, supply sources, maintenance records and usage history into a single, intuitive platform. Using visual mapping, digital twin, AI-backed technology and machine learning-powered anomaly detection, MizuWatch helps its users move from reactive response to proactive system management. The platform is designed to integrate with existing infrastructure and operate across geographies. To learn more, follow MizuWatch on LinkedIn or visit mizuwatch.com.

About McCord Development

McCord is a Houston-based opportunistic real estate company with a longstanding track record of creating substantial value through the acquisition, development, and management of office, industrial, land, single family, and multifamily assets. McCord is the developer of Generation Park, a 4,300-acre master planned commercial district and houses campuses for Technip FMC, Eli Lilly, United Therapeutics, San Jacinto College and Lone Star College. McCord is focused on developing Houston's biomanufacturing cluster at Generation Park given its strategic location between the Port of Houston and Bush International Airport, proximity to the Texas Medical Center, curated mixed-use environment and ample land for expansion. Since 1973, McCord has stewarded over $10billion in successful projects across the United States. To learn more, visit mccord.com.

About Generation Park

Generation Park is a 4,300‑acre master planned commercial developments in the Greater Houston region developed by McCord Development. Designed as a long‑term, mixed‑use community, Generation Park integrates commercial, industrial, institutional and lifestyle uses with core infrastructure systems managed for durability and performance. The development is home to major employers and educational institutions, including projects with Eli Lilly, Technip FMC, and San Jacinto College, and supports large‑scale infrastructure operations across the site. To learn more, visit generationpark.com.

SOURCE McCord Development, Inc.