McCormick & Company Named to Barron's Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that it has been recognized on the 2024 Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list released by Barron's Magazine. McCormick ranked 33rd overall, rising 21 spots from 2023. This is McCormick's sixth appearance on the prestigious list, which evaluates publicly traded U.S. companies across a variety of environmental, social, and governance measures.

"McCormick is proud to be recognized on the Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list this year," said Brendan Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer for McCormick and Company. "Our progress against our goals for 2025 and beyond are being driven by our Purpose-led Performance commitment to deliver industry-leading financial performance while doing what's right for people, communities, and the planet we all share."

This recognition follows McCormick's ranking as the No. 1 most sustainable company in the world in the Food Products Industry by the Corporate Knights' Global 100 Sustainability Index, which honored the Company for the eighth consecutive year. The Company also recently achieved A- status on the CDP's 2024 Climate Change ranking.

Barron's latest ranking was compiled in partnership with Calvert Research and Management and ranks companies across 230 environmental, social, and governance metrics, evaluating companies' performance in five categories – shareholders, employees, customers, community, and planet – all of which are in line with McCormick's Purpose-led Performance pillars.

