McCormick & Company's 2019 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call to be Available on the Web

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, is scheduled to conduct a conference call and webcast of its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President & CEO; Mike Smith, Executive Vice President & CFO; and Kasey Jenkins, Vice President Investor Relations will be hosting the call.

What: McCormick & Company, Inc. presentation of Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results



When: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: ir.mccormick.com



How: Live over the Internet. Go to ir.mccormick.com and follow the directions to listen to the call and access the accompanying presentation materials.

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, the presentation will be archived on our website at ir.mccormick.com. To listen to an audio replay, call 877-660-6853 in the United States or 201-612-7415 internationally. When prompted, enter the conference ID number 13697615. The replay will be available until 12:00 midnight Eastern time on February 18, 2020.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $5.3 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com .

For information contact:

Investor Relations:

Kasey Jenkins (410-771-7140 or kasey_jenkins@mccormick.com)

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson (410-527-6004 or lori_robinson@mccormick.com)

