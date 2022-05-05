McCormick Announces 82nd Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, to address student-athletes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 82nd annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 9, 2022. To date, the Company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.

For 82 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. The Company will host a virtual event for the 3rd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality, Scott Garceau, of Orioles TV and radio broadcaster, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 98 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2022 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.

The 2022 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School Tyrell Addison Archbishop Spalding High School Izabella Bragaw Baltimore City College High School Tyler Bey and Kaleb Jackson Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Nicole Dia and Zachariah Toland Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School Dianerys Polanco and Jefferson Chavarria Bryn Mawr School Gabriella Alaish Boys' Latin School of Maryland Stewart "Kernan" Brooks Calvert Hall College High School Rahkeem Smith Carver Vo-Tech High School Bria England and Demetrius Dukes Catholic High School of Baltimore Olivia Myers Catonsville High School Caelyn Voss and Edward Parker Chesapeake High School Collin Benner Concordia Preparatory School Alisa Alford and Toyja Kelley Cristo Rey Jesuit High School Mildred "Elggy" Harris Dulaney High School Emma Whatley and Alex Shaw Dunbar High School Leslie Cruz Mendez Dundalk High School Autumn Mitchell and Trevor McCauley Eastern Technical High School Alyssa Maddox and Samuel Wagner Edmondson-Westside High School Alissandra Mason and London Hinton Forest Park High School Olivia Linder Franklin High School Caylie Franz and Jaimon Wehye Frederick Douglass High School Felicite Ogu and Charles Ruffin Friends School of Baltimore Zoe Baumgartner and Will Levy Garrison Forest School Ty'Shea Woods George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech. Maya Strauss and Daniel Byrd Gilman School Trevor Khouzami Hereford High School Kayla Nieberlein and Emerson Lehnert John Carroll School Emma Campitelli and Alex Mink Kenwood High School Shyan Chenoweth and Devin Adams Lansdowne High School Kylie Newton and Kai'wan Funderburk Loch Raven High School Lindsay Hoogerwerf and Andrew French Loyola Blakefield Micah Robinson Maryvale Preparatory School LeeAnn Daiker McDonogh School Caroline Godine and Jackson Scott Mercy High School Gretchen Lochte Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School Jala Butler and Vaughn DeVaughn III Mount de Sales Academy Reese Tacka Mount Saint Joseph High School Peter Lipscombe New Era Academy Deric Thompson, Jr. Notre Dame Preparatory School Jamie Lastner Oldfields School Brianna Ginyard Our Lady of Mount Carmel Zoe Konstantoulas and Jaidan Richardson Overlea High School Emily Rhodes and Ke'Vontae Hutchins Owings Mills High School Alicia Pinto Godoy and Wesley Beckett Park School Darryl France, Jr. Parkville High School Grace Hatcher and Edidiong Ibok Patapsco High School Evelyn Mirabile and Luke Seebode Patterson High School Lashawn Thomas and Khiliq Pullen Perry Hall High School Skyler Hovatter and Coleman Schweitzer Pikesville High School Melody Winepol and Steven Fung Randallstown High School Amari Randall and Daniel Anoruo Reach! Partnership School Chay-la Rivers and Kevin Tyler Reginald F. Lewis High School Maria Uben and Chase Willis Roland Park Country School Avery Paul Sparrows Point High School Callie Polanka and Daniel Shifflett St. Mary's High School Zoe Burke and Ragland Powell St. Paul's School for Girls Paulina Wilson St. Timothy's School Faith Woldehanna Towson High School Lauren Karwacki and Justin Mealey Western High School Ny'Ceara Pryor Western School of Technology & Env. Science Eshely Valer and Elammen Batista Woodlawn High School Denisha McLaurin

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

