McCormick Announces 82nd Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Virtual Event

Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, to address student-athletes

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced that its 82nd annual McCormick Unsung Heroes Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Monday, May 9, 2022. To date, the Company has awarded over $2 million in scholarships to deserving student-athletes.  

For 82 years, nominees, parents or guardians, coaches and athletic directors have been invited to participate in the historic Unsung Heroes event. The Company will host a virtual event for the 3rd year in a row to allow teammates, extended family, teachers and friends to join the event from their homes to celebrate their unsung hero. Victoria Garrick, former Division I, semi-pro volleyball player and mental health and body image advocate, will be the keynote speaker for the event and will address the student-athletes being honored. Sports radio personality, Scott Garceau, of Orioles TV and radio broadcaster, will serve as emcee for the event and music will be provided by DJ Kopec.

To join the event, please do so through the event's landing page:

https://mccormickunsungheroes.com/event-stream  

The event is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. EST.

The McCormick Unsung Heroes Virtual Scholarship Awards honors deserving student-athletes across all sports. A total of 98 high school seniors from 62 Baltimore area public, private, parochial and independent schools have been nominated. Two of the honorees – one male and one female – will receive the 2022 Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship, valued at $40,000 over four academic years. Two $7,500 scholarships and two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students for their efforts on and off the field, for a total of $105,000 in scholarships given to deserving students at the virtual event.

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.

The 2022 Unsung Heroes Award Honorees

Archbishop Curley High School                                 

Tyrell Addison

Archbishop Spalding High School                               

Izabella Bragaw

Baltimore City College High School                             

Tyler Bey and Kaleb Jackson

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute                                     

Nicole Dia and Zachariah Toland

Benjamin Franklin at Masonville Cove High School     

Dianerys Polanco and Jefferson Chavarria

Bryn Mawr School                                                     

Gabriella Alaish

Boys' Latin School of Maryland                                 

Stewart "Kernan" Brooks 

Calvert Hall College High School                               

Rahkeem Smith

Carver Vo-Tech High School                                     

Bria England and Demetrius Dukes         

Catholic High School of Baltimore                             

Olivia Myers

Catonsville High School                                             

Caelyn Voss and Edward Parker

Chesapeake High School                                           

Collin Benner   

Concordia Preparatory School                                   

Alisa Alford and Toyja Kelley

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School                                     

Mildred "Elggy" Harris

Dulaney High School                                                   

Emma Whatley and Alex Shaw

Dunbar High School                                                   

Leslie Cruz Mendez

Dundalk High School                                                   

Autumn Mitchell and Trevor McCauley

Eastern Technical High School                                     

Alyssa Maddox and Samuel Wagner

Edmondson-Westside High School                               

Alissandra Mason and London Hinton

Forest Park High School                                               

Olivia Linder    

Franklin High School                                                 

Caylie Franz and Jaimon Wehye

Frederick Douglass High School                                 

Felicite Ogu and Charles Ruffin

Friends School of Baltimore                                         

Zoe Baumgartner and Will Levy

Garrison Forest School                                                 

Ty'Shea Woods

George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Tech.     

Maya Strauss and Daniel Byrd

Gilman School                                                         

Trevor Khouzami

Hereford High School                                               

Kayla Nieberlein and Emerson Lehnert

John Carroll School                                                   

Emma Campitelli and Alex Mink

Kenwood High School                                               

Shyan Chenoweth and Devin Adams

Lansdowne High School                                             

Kylie Newton and Kai'wan Funderburk

Loch Raven High School                                           

Lindsay Hoogerwerf and Andrew French

Loyola Blakefield                                                         

Micah Robinson

Maryvale Preparatory School                                     

LeeAnn Daiker

McDonogh School                                                       

Caroline Godine and Jackson Scott

Mercy High School                                             

Gretchen Lochte

Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High School                     

Jala Butler and Vaughn DeVaughn III

Mount de Sales Academy                                     

Reese Tacka

Mount Saint Joseph High School                         

Peter Lipscombe

New Era Academy                                                 

Deric Thompson, Jr.

Notre Dame Preparatory School                           

Jamie Lastner

Oldfields School                                                     

Brianna Ginyard

Our Lady of Mount Carmel                                     

Zoe Konstantoulas and Jaidan Richardson

Overlea High School                                               

Emily Rhodes and Ke'Vontae Hutchins

Owings Mills High School                                       

Alicia Pinto Godoy and Wesley Beckett

Park School                                                             

Darryl France, Jr.

Parkville High School                                               

Grace Hatcher and Edidiong Ibok

Patapsco High School                                             

Evelyn Mirabile and Luke Seebode

Patterson High School                                             

Lashawn Thomas and Khiliq Pullen

Perry Hall High School                                             

Skyler Hovatter and Coleman Schweitzer

Pikesville High School                                               

Melody Winepol and Steven Fung

Randallstown High School                                         

Amari Randall and Daniel Anoruo

Reach! Partnership School                                         

Chay-la Rivers and Kevin Tyler

Reginald F. Lewis High School                                   

Maria Uben and Chase Willis      

Roland Park Country School                                     

Avery Paul

Sparrows Point High School                                       

Callie Polanka and Daniel Shifflett

St. Mary's High School                                               

Zoe Burke and Ragland Powell

St. Paul's School for Girls                                           

Paulina Wilson

St. Timothy's School                                                   

Faith Woldehanna

Towson High School                                                 

Lauren Karwacki and Justin Mealey

Western High School                                                 

Ny'Ceara Pryor

Western School of Technology & Env. Science         

Eshely Valer and Elammen Batista

Woodlawn High School                             

Denisha McLaurin

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:
Meghan Winston[email protected]

