McCormick Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) today declared an increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.45 to $0.48 per share on its common stocks, payable January 12, 2026, to shareholders of record December 29, 2025. This marks the Company's 102nd year of continuous dividend payments and the 40th consecutive year it has increased its quarterly dividend.

Brendan M. Foley, Chairman, President & CEO, said "McCormick is flavor. As we advance our leadership and differentiation, we remain confident in the fundamentals of our business and ability to deliver long-term shareholder value. We are proud to be recognized as a Dividend Aristocrat, reflecting our long-standing history of returning cash to shareholders. Today, I am pleased to announce another increase to our dividend."

McCormick has paid dividends each year since 1925 and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand.

To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

