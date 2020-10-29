McCormick Announces Plans to Open New Northeast Distribution Center at Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point, Maryland

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC), a global leader in flavor, today announced the selection of Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park in Sparrows Point, Maryland, as the location for the company's future state-of-the-art Northeast Distribution Center. The 1.8 million square foot leased facility substantially increases capacity to meet growing demand in the Americas region and will become the largest distribution site for McCormick in the world. The company's investment in the new distribution center will consolidate multiple warehouses and leverage advanced technology solutions to improve productivity and drive efficiencies enabled by automation. The company anticipates officially opening the site upon completion of construction and commencement of the lease by the second half of 2022.

McCormick selected Tradepoint Atlantic after considering several sites in Maryland and Pennsylvania. The company will join Amazon, Under Armour, Perdue and several other companies as tenants in the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the Tradepoint Atlantic Industrial Park on November 12th to commemorate the beginning of construction. Masks and temperature screening will be required. Lawrence Kurzius, McCormick's Chairman, President and CEO, Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Kerry Doyle from Tradepoint Atlantic are expected to speak.

"McCormick's new state-of-the-art Northeast Distribution Center marks another milestone in our company's history of providing local jobs and making investments in building the McCormick of the Future," said Lawrence E. Kurzius. "Expanding our infrastructure and capabilities by optimizing our distribution network in the region supports our strategy to add capacity, enhance our customer response and increase efficiencies through the use of technology. I'd like to thank all of our McCormick employees, Tradepoint Atlantic partners and state and local officials who helped make this transformational project happen."

"Maryland has been McCormick's home for more than 130 years and this new distribution facility shows the company's ongoing commitment to our state and to the Baltimore region," said Governor Larry Hogan. "Maryland is open for business, and we are proud that growing global companies like McCormick are leading the way by continuing to invest and provide jobs in our state."

"We are excited to see McCormick continuing to expand its footprint at Tradepoint Atlantic, creating even more jobs for working families in our communities," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "Supporting Baltimore County's economic recovery, this new state-of-the-art facility is another major step forward in Sparrows Point's transformative redevelopment into a vibrant hub for global commerce."

"Today's announcement represents years of hard-work and vision culminating in two iconic Baltimore brands coming together," said Kerry Doyle, Managing Director for Tradepoint Atlantic. "The combination of McCormick's world-class production and processing capabilities and Tradepoint Atlantic's multi-modal connectivity to key east coast and global markets will allow for sustained growth for many years to come. As any Marylander can tell you, there is nothing better than OLD BAY and McCormick products and Tradepoint Atlantic couldn't be prouder to be part of their incredible story moving forward."

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including ecommerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Tradepoint Atlantic

The 3,300-acre multimodal logistics and industrial center in Baltimore, Maryland, offers a gateway to U.S. domestic and global markets, featuring an unmatched combination of access to deep water berths, rails and highways. At Tradepoint Atlantic, industry is set in motion with the financial backing of investment firms including Redwood Capital Investments and Hilco Global, as well as the robust support of local and state government which enable the redevelopment of the site. At full buildout, Tradepoint Atlantic is projected to generate 11,000 permanent jobs, $2.9 billion in annual economic impact, and add a point to Maryland's gross domestic product as one of North America's most strategic commercial gateways. From here, world-class companies unleash their potential, jobs are created, communities prosper, and industry is set in motion. For more information visit www.tradepointatlantic.com

For information contact:

Corporate Communications:

Lori Robinson (410) 527-6004 or [email protected]m

SOURCE McCormick & Company, Inc.

Related Links

http://mccormick.com

