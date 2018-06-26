McCormick Declares $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

SPARKS, Md., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stocks payable July 23, 2018, to shareholders of record on July 9, 2018. McCormick's current annualized dividend rate of $2.08 per share represents an increase of 11% over the annual dividend of $1.88 per share paid in fiscal year 2017.

This is the 94th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.