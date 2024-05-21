McCormick® Grill Mates® and Max The Meat Guy Kick Off Summer Grilling with New Seasoning Blends

A 'meat & greet' Butcher Shop Takeover in NYC at Dickson's Farmstand Meats celebrates the launch

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick® Grill Mates® announces its new Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, three spice blends designed to give serious grillers 'max-imum' layered flavor. To celebrate, fans will have an opportunity to taste the new blends – Max's All Purpose Seasoning, Max's Xtra Coarse Seasoning, and Max's Chimichurri Seasoning – at a Father's Day Butcher Shop Takeover featuring Max, and via an exclusive Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box.

McCormick® Grill Mates® announces its new Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, three spice blends designed to give serious grillers ‘max-imum’ layered flavor.

Max Greb, aka Max The Meat Guy, is a content creator who shares his passion for cooking meats by offering tips and recipes to his more than 13 million fans across social media. The new line of the McCormick® Grill Mates® x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, designed to be a one-stop-shop for the serious griller, are available on Shop.McCormick.com and at retailers nationwide (MSRP $5.99 each). Each features the highest quality ingredients and offers the flexibility to be used individually or layered to easily build flavor that enhances the taste of grilled proteins, vegetables, and side dishes.

"Layering flavors and textures is a technique I've always used to take my backyard cooking to the next level. I'm extremely excited to share this approach through the Grill Mates collaboration," said Max (The Meat Guy) Greb. "We've developed three versatile blends that provide easy, next level flavor."

The new McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends line includes:

Max's All Purpose Seasoning: A coarse blend of salt, black pepper and garlic, this BASE layer is the foundation to flavoring anything! Alone, this blend is best on burgers and pan-seared steaks.

A coarse blend of salt, black pepper and garlic, this BASE layer is the foundation to flavoring anything! Alone, this blend is best on burgers and pan-seared steaks. Max's Xtra Coarse Seasoning: BUILD bold flavor and texture with a blend of salt, black pepper, garlic, onion, and aromatic spices like mustard seed, coriander, and dill seed. Combine it with the BASE & FINISH or use it on its own to best complement roasted salmon and grilled chicken.

BUILD bold flavor and texture with a blend of salt, black pepper, garlic, onion, and aromatic spices like mustard seed, coriander, and dill seed. Combine it with the BASE & FINISH or use it on its own to best complement roasted salmon and grilled chicken. Max's Chimichurri Seasoning: FINISH all that comes off the grill with a blend of Sichuan pepper, oregano & crushed red pepper to add a layer of bold flavor and heat. Use all three blends for maximum effect or try this one alone in compound butter, chimichurri sauce, or with chicken.

"Max's unique approach to grilling makes him a great partner for Grill Mates. We're excited to work with him to continue to bring the latest innovation to grillers nationwide," said Giovanna DiLegge, NA VP Marketing at McCormick and Company, Inc. "We're celebrating the collab and grilling all summer long with our new blends, Father's Day Butcher Shop Takeover, and limited-edition Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box."

To celebrate the launch, Grill Mates will host a two-day takeover on June 7 and 8, 2024, at Dickson's Farmstand Meats, a local butchery located in the Chelsea Market at 75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011. This interactive shopping experience will be open to the public and free to attend.

At the event, fans will be able to mingle with Max, learn how to select the best cuts of meat, and shop the new McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends. Limited-time menu options from Dickson's will feature the seasoning blends while complementary cuts of meat, recipes, and seasoning blends will be on hand for fans to take home for their own Father's Day feasts, while supplies last.

To celebrate across the US, McCormick Grill Mates is also partnering with Crowd Cow, the largest marketplace of craft meat farms. They offer craft beef, pasture-raised chicken, heritage pork, and sustainable seafood direct to doorsteps of grillers nationwide. Starting today, customers can select from three Father's Day boxes, each featuring the McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy All Purpose Seasoning Blend.

More information on the new Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, Butcher Shop Takeover, and Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box is available here alongside Max's featured recipes. Join in the fun by following the McCormick brand on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and TikTok .

Media Note: To download high-resolution images, please click here. Photos may be republished with credit to McCormick® Grill Mates® unless otherwise indicated.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts | Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick Grill Mates