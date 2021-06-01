McCormick® Grill Mates® Joins Forces with Actor Mark Consuelos to Launch #GirlDadGrillDad Social Media Challenge to Fight Food Insecurity

"My relationship with Lola is so special as she is my only daughter. She made me a girl dad when she was born on June 16, 2001, the Saturday before Father's Day, and it was the best Father's Day gift I could have ever asked for," said Mark Consuelos. "Fast forward 20 years, and here we are in 2021, celebrating Father's Day and Lola's 20th birthday together by the grill while giving back with #GirlDadGrillDad – it's amazing! Helping others has always been a central tenet for our family and it's exciting to see Lola continue that as a young adult."

Mark Consuelos, who learned to grill from his father and spends as much time as he can outdoors entertaining with his family, has taken this opportunity to show off his grilling skills with a new and exclusive recipe, Garlic & Herb Grilled Halibut Skewers. This quick and healthy grilled fish recipe features some of Mark's favorite ingredients and delivers the perfect balance of flame and flavor with a bold garlic seasoning, a mild heat from shishito peppers and sweetness from the cherry tomatoes.

"This year we are celebrating a time-honored tradition of dads and father figures spending quality time with their daughters, while mastering grilling traditions and giving back to people in need," said Andrew Foust, President U.S. Consumer Products for McCormick. "As a girl dad myself, I cherish the moments my daughter Ella Mae spends with me. Being an avid griller, it's important to me to share my passions with her and pass down the grilling tips and life lessons I picked up from my father."

As part of the campaign, limited-edition #GirlDadGrillDad merchandise, including men's and women's t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts and more, will be available via Amazon beginning June 1 through June 25, with all the net proceeds** from those sales benefiting Feeding America.

"Feeding America is grateful to be working with McCormick Grill Mates and Mark Consuelos as the charitable partner for the #GirlDadGrillDad campaign. With food insecurity so prevalent in our country, it is great to be a part of an initiative that not only raises resources for hunger relief but celebrates families sharing quality time and traditions through food," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "The campaign will help provide 1.5 million meals for our neighbors in need, and for that we are thankful."

For more information on the #GirlDadGrillDad social media challenge, including Mark's Garlic & Herb Grilled Fish Skewers recipe and additional grilling tips from Mark, visit GrillMates.com/GirlDad , and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

*McCormick & Company will donate $150,000 to Feeding America in support of its mission where $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

** From June 1 – 25, 2021, McCormick will donate all net proceeds from the sale of limited-edition #GirlDadGrillDad merchandise sold on Amazon to Feeding America. No less than $1.20 from the sale of each product will be donated to Feeding America. To learn more, visit GirlDadGrillDad.com.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

