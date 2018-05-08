McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes

The scholarship winners were chosen from a total of 113 honorees who were recognized as Unsung Heroes this year. These student-athletes came from 69 Baltimore-area public, private, parochial and independent schools, and nominations for the scholarships were open to all high school sports.

Jamar Mackell is a multi-sport athlete in tennis and wrestling, and also in football, where he quickly assumed the duties at center for his team. Mackell's Football Coach, Patrick Nixon, remarked that he "served as an inspiration to the entire team with his toughness, effort, unselfishness, and positive attitude." Off the field, Mackell serves as a student mentor to ten freshmen, as well as a peer tutor for other student athletes. In giving of his time and energy to others to make them better, Nixon said "Mackell exemplifies what it means to be a great teammate, athlete and student."

Natalie Bates' willingness to sacrifice it all for her team gained the admiration of her fellow basketball players and coaches. She earned respect by always encouraging younger players as well as the seasoned stars on the roster. An exceptional student, Bates manages her time very wisely and teaches basketball to a younger generation of players, and also assists with preschoolers at her church. In her own words, she says that "Teamwork is an integral part of my life that I never want to lose, as it has made me a more compassionate and communicative person."

Four additional scholarships were also awarded to deserving student-athletes at this year's Unsung Heroes banquet. Jordan Johnson of Milford Mill Academy and Lydia Naughton of Dulaney High School each received $7,500 scholarships. Cameron O'Grady of the Western School of Technology & Environment Science and A'janay Nicholson of Baltimore City College each received $5,000 scholarships.

The keynote remarks were delivered by Tyrone "Muggsy" Bogues, a retired NBA player from Baltimore and current Ambassador for the Charlotte Hornets. Bogues is ranked 16th among all-time assist leaders in the league.

Scott Garceau, a veteran Baltimore area sports radio personality, served as the master of ceremonies at the Unsung Heroes program for the 26th consecutive year. More than 700 Baltimore area officials, school administrators, coaches, Unsung Hero honorees and family members attended the event on May 7, 2018.

McCormick's Unsung Heroes program was founded by the late Charles Perry McCormick Sr. in 1940. The mission of the program is to recognize athletes for unselfish team play and highlight the efforts of those who contribute to the success of their teams without acclaim. In 1969, the scholarship component of the award was added to the program in his honor. The Charles Perry McCormick Scholarship is awarded to one female and one male student-athlete each year and is worth $40,000 over four years.

