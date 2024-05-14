McCormick Honors 2024 Student Unsung Heroes; Awards $105,000 in Total Scholarships

The in-person event held yesterday evening at the M&T Bank Exchange, located in downtown Baltimore's France-Merrick Performing Arts Center recognized Ms. White and Mr. Are from nearly 99 student-athletes honored as Unsung Heroes for their commitment to unselfish team play. The full list of this year's McCormick Unsung Heroes nominees can be found here. McCormick is proud to recognize each of these student-athletes.

During the ceremony, keynote speaker Kyle Hamilton, Safety for the Baltimore Ravens, engaged in an on-stage question-and-answer conversation, which was moderated by emcee Scott Garceau, sports radio personality and broadcaster, and featured questions from student-athletes in attendance. In his comments, Hamilton spoke about how he was once an Unsung Hero as well. In his high school career, Hamilton recounted being under six feet, which was undersized for his position in football and led him to contemplate quitting the team. Later, after growing several inches, he was offered a football scholarship to play at the University of Notre Dame, which led him back to the game he loved.

Ms. White, a member of the women's basketball team at Patapsco High School, worked hard to lead the team in rebounds and assists, which she knew would affect her team's overall success, despite always being told that she was an undersized Center. When a fellow student and member of the school's lacrosse team was being bullied, Ms. White took her fellow student under her wing and look out for her on and off the field, a sport she wasn't involved in. She is the true definition of an Unsung Hero.

Mr. Are, a member of the men's football team at Owings Mills High School, regularly volunteers to tutor freshmen students to help ensure their eligibility and good grades, despite adapting to a new country just a few years back. Mr. Are also spent an entire offseason practicing at the Center position, which he preferred, but selflessly volunteered to switch positions at the beginning of the season when a transfer proved to be a better fit, all to do what was in the team's best interest. He is an Unsung Hero who exemplifies unselfish play.

Four other students were recognized with additional scholarships at this year's Unsung Heroes event. Jadah Reid from Western High School and Bernard Bolden IV from Lansdowne High School were awarded $7,500 scholarships, while Brooke Frederick from Mount de Sales Academy and Maurice Ghee from Loyola Blakefield High School both received $5,000 scholarships. Congratulations to our 2024 Unsung Heroes!

The Unsung Heroes program recognizes unselfish student-athletes and honors those who substantially contribute to the success of their school without receiving acclaim. Originally established in 1940 by former McCormick & Company Chairman Charles P. McCormick Sr., the program is reflective of McCormick & Company's core belief in the Power of People.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.5 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

