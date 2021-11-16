McCormick® Introduces Tiny Kitchens to Help Make This Holiday's Meal Extra Big

As part of the campaign, McCormick identified three well-deserving hometown heroes who have made a difference in their communities during the ongoing pandemic – Shirley Raines of Los Angeles, Derrick Hayes of Atlanta, and Angela Torres of New York City.

Shirley Raines's organization Beauty 2 the Streetz has been providing food, clothing, grooming services, and health and hygiene items to thousands of people living on LA's Skid Row during the last several years.

organization Beauty 2 the Streetz has been providing food, clothing, grooming services, and health and hygiene items to thousands of people living on LA's Skid Row during the last several years. Throughout the pandemic, Derrick Hayes and his restaurant Big Dave's Cheesesteaks fed frontline workers at 40 hospitals across metro Atlanta and hosted free food happy hours for customers. He also donated $26,000 to help several businesses keep their doors open during this time.

and his restaurant Big Dave's Cheesesteaks fed frontline workers at 40 hospitals across metro and hosted free food happy hours for customers. He also donated to help several businesses keep their doors open during this time. In an effort to fight food insecurity further impacted by the pandemic, Angela Torres from the Bronx , NY enlisted her family and friends to start a meals pantry to serve households twice every week.

Each of the recipients are being rewarded with a Tiny Kitchen will have it come complete with everything they would need to prepare a big, delicious holiday meal with friends and family.

The Tiny Kitchen x Big Meals package includes:

A state-of-the-art kitchen with a full-size oven, sink and every appliance and gadget needed for meal preparation

A full range of McCormick spices, seasoning mixes, and extracts to make a large meal

McCormick Holiday recipes, including two special recipes from Eric Stonestreet : Dry Brined Turkey Breast with Apple Cider Gravy and Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Butternut Squash

: Dry Brined Turkey Breast with Apple Cider Gravy and Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Butternut Squash A pantry stocked with groceries (including all the needed ingredients for recipes)

Plus, a crew that comes and cleans everything up, freeing recipients from worry and providing them extra time to make memories with their loved ones

Additionally, from November 16–30, McCormick fans will be enlisted to help the brand select the next round of heroes in the three cities, by nominating someone that they feel deserves to receive a Tiny Kitchen x Big Meal package during the holiday season using the McCormick Flavor Maker app.

Upon selection, the Tiny Kitchen for Big Meals will be delivered to the home of the deserving honoree ahead of their holiday preparation. For those wanting to participate outside of those cities, McCormick invites them to nominate their personal hero for a chance to receive a special spice and seasoning collection – complete with all of the essential McCormick holiday flavors.*

"Through tiny kitchens, we hope to facilitate not only big meals but even bigger memories," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick. "It's an honor, that families have been including McCormick spices in their special holiday moments and recipes for generations. This year, we were particularly excited to give back to local community heroes to help them make the perfect meal and memories for years to come."

Eric Stonestreet is sharing his favorite holiday recipes for Dry Brined Turkey Breast with Apple Cider Gravy that uses his own personalized spice rub and a delicious side of Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon & Butternut Squash are available in our Flavor Maker App along with our entire selection of Thanksgiving recipes. Plus, he will provide some special surprises for the recipients along the way.

"Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and I love to incorporate spices into my signature rubs that I use on my favorite cuts of meat that I cook for family and friends. So, one can only imagine how thrilled I am to be partnering with McCormick to celebrate local community heroes while sharing some of my favorite Thanksgiving recipes," says Stonestreet. "Bringing people together this time of year is super important to me, and I look forward to working with McCormick to ensure everyone's holiday season is filled with delicious food and plenty of memorable moments with their family."

The campaign will conclude with donating the Tiny Kitchens to a non-profit organization fighting food insecurity so they can continue to offer big meals to those in need.

For more information on the McCormick Tiny Kitchens x Big Meals campaign, visit McCormick.com/TinyKitchen or download the McCormick Flavor Maker app.

* No purchase or payment is necessary to enter to receive a Tiny Kitchen x Big Meals package or a special spice and seasoning collection. Official rules can be found here.

To download high-resolution images of the tiny kitchens, Eric Stonestreet, holiday recipes and more, please click here.

