McCormick® is Searching for the First Ever Director of Taco Relations

HUNT VALLEY, Md., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the McCormick® brand announced a nationwide search for a new consulting position within the company that everyone will be taco-ing about: Director of Taco Relations! The position is designed for anyone ready to take their love for this versatile dish to the next level by bringing together fellow aficionados from all walks of life in the name of tacos. The position comes with a $100,000 payment, in addition to an assortment of McCormick Taco Seasoning and other McCormick products for their services. Today through July 20, taco fans, who are over 21 years of age and based in the United States, can submit a creative video, showcasing their personality and passion for tacos at McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations.

"Since the 1960s, McCormick Taco Seasoning has been a staple, helping American households create cherished memories and delicious tacos everyone loves," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick. "While taco trends continue to change and evolve, our seasoning has remained the first choice for countless families across the country. In fact, over the past year, we have seen our taco seasoning fly off grocery store shelves, at a rate of over 200 packets a minute.* McCormick's Director of Taco Relations will ultimately honor and support the millions of Americans that rely on our taco seasoning everyday while keeping McCormick at the forefront of the tacos of tomorrow."

As part of the Director of Taco Relations opportunity, this qualified and dedicated individual selected will work directly with the McCormick brand team to develop delicious out-of-the-box recipes utilizing McCormick's Taco Seasoning mix, connect with fellow taco connoisseurs to discuss the latest taco trends and debate hard-hitting questions including: "Which are better, soft or hard shell tacos?" This taco-lover will travel across the United States to visit famous taco restaurants and chefs as well as visit McCormick's global headquarters and kitchens to not only become familiar with the culinary and creative teams but also take part in a taco immersion course, and become familiar with the latest McCormick Street Taco seasoning mixes being developed by the company's innovation lab.

This position is open to all experience levels and while a previous taco-related job is not a prerequisite to apply, a deep appreciation for all things tacos is required. Applicants are encouraged to get creative in their submission video and highlight why they deserve the chance to be the first ever Director of Taco Relations. Applicants should share their best taco tidbits, including but not limited to their go-to and unique taco recipes, taco-themed trivia and knowledge, and any additional experiences, qualifications and skill sets they want to provide.

For the complete description of McCormick Director of Taco Relations responsibilities and requirements, visit McCormick.com/DirectorofTacoRelations. McCormick can also be found on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and TikTok .

*According to internal company data on unit sales of McCormick Taco Seasoning Mixes (Original and Street Taco lines) for 2020

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

