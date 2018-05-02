McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List

"We are extremely proud to be honored on the DiversityInc 2018 Top 50 list of companies for the second consecutive year," said Lawrence Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick and Company. "This outstanding achievement underlines our people-first culture that respects and values every person, and promotes diversity and inclusion at all levels of the organization. McCormick is committed to continuing to be a great place to work."

McCormick's Diversity & Inclusion efforts are driven by its belief in the power of people. This core principle is centered around respecting and valuing differences and providing opportunities for all employees to contribute to their fullest potential. By leveraging its diverse and inclusive culture globally, the company believes it can continue to grow and strengthen its competitive advantage by attracting and retaining top talent. McCormick flavors come to life through the diversity of its people, ideas, brands and geographies.

The Top 50 survey has been tabulated since 2001 and reflects DiversityInc's mission to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With $4.8 billion in annual sales, the company manufactures, markets and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry – retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Every day, no matter where or what you eat, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick. McCormick Brings the Joy of Flavor to Life™.

For more information, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com.

