McCormick® Redesigns Its Gourmet Line of Premium Herbs & Spices

Featuring a stunning new aesthetic, the spices represent the best in quality from around the world

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCormick® brand announces a new look for the McCormick Gourmet Collection. The updated, display-worthy packaging reflects exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and global sourcing of its best herbs and spices.

The remade look of the McCormick Gourmet Collection spans 72 distinctive flavors, including 54 certified organic varieties.

Rolling out nationwide between now and January 2026, the remade look of the McCormick Gourmet Collection spans 72 distinctive flavors, including 54 certified organic varieties. For home chefs who are passionate about food and looking to cook exquisite dishes featuring unique flavors like Mediterranean Saffron and Saigon Cinnamon Sticks, each bottle offers the highest quality ingredients from across the globe. This marks the first major redesign of McCormick Gourmet packaging in over 30 years.

"The redesign of the McCormick Gourmet Collection celebrates what makes it truly special: a relentless pursuit of carefully curated herbs and spices, sourced from the regions where they thrive for exceptional quality and flavor. The beautiful packaging reflects the care and expertise behind every ingredient, allowing consumers to make their best meals," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President Marketing, U.S. Consumer at McCormick & Company.

Tested by consumers, the refreshed design responds to what today's gourmet home cooks value most: authenticity, transparency, and responsible sourcing. It also appeals to younger generations who see cooking as an expression of style and experience. Insights show that Millennial and Gen Z shoppers are driving demand for global flavor experiences, with 48% and 58% respectively saying they've eaten globally influenced foods in the past week*. The McCormick Gourmet Collection meets this appetite for exploration with offerings such as Madras Curry Powder, Ancho Chile Pepper and Turkish Bay Leaves, made from premium ingredients that help to make everyday dishes extraordinary.

New bottles feature gold screwcap lids to seal in freshness and refined burgundy-and-gold labels, bringing classic McCormick branding and its red equity to the Gourmet Collection. Measuring is easy via the wide top fit for a measuring spoon, while transparent glass bottles allow consumers to see spice fill levels.

Reinforcing the McCormick brand's heritage of fresh flavor and purity, this premium, contemporary look is a showstopper both in-store and at home. To purchase a curated batch of spices in advance ($49.99 each), click here. Fans can also follow McCormick for recipes and inspiration on Instagram and TikTok .

Media Note : High-resolution product and recipe images can be downloaded here.

*Datassential Macro Trends 08/22, Annual Trends Report 2022, America in Transition Report

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With over $6.7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable, and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit: www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

