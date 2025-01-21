McCourt Global Announces Strategic Partnership with O'Leary Ventures on 'Wonder Valley' Development

Private family company founded by Frank McCourt will join project with $100M CAD lead investment

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McCourt Global is proud to announce a strategic partnership with O'Leary Ventures to accelerate the development of Wonder Valley, the groundbreaking AI data center industrial park located in the Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG) in the MD Greenview Alberta, Canada.

McCourt Global has deep experience in developing infrastructures, both digital and physical, including through McCourt Partners, a full-service real estate development, investment, and management firm with a diverse portfolio of large-scale and complex projects. Through this collaboration, MG's long-standing expertise will be leveraged and combined with O'Leary Ventures' innovative vision for the largest AI data center industrial park in the world.

Wonder Valley represents a transformative step forward in the global data infrastructure landscape, with plans to deliver 7.5 GW of low-cost power over a phased development. The partnership with McCourt Global aligns two forward-thinking organizations to optimize capital formation, project execution, and to ensure long-term economic impact for Alberta and Canada.

Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration:

"Partnering with McCourt Global is a milestone for Wonder Valley and a testament to the shared vision we have for transformative projects. Their expertise in large-scale infrastructure and development will mitigate execution risk and help us accelerate our project timeline and ultimately our speed to market. This project will position Alberta and Canada as a global leader in the AI revolution."

Frank McCourt, Executive Chairman of McCourt Global, highlighted the alignment of values and ambitions:

"We share Kevin's forward-thinking vision and are eager to collaborate by leveraging our unique expertise in infrastructure, technology, and real estate development to help build a global center of technological excellence in Alberta. We look forward to working with cutting-edge tech companies who will inevitably want to be a part of the project. Most importantly, we are excited to work with the MD of Greenview as well as the local communities to demonstrate that social impact and financial results should go hand-to-hand."

Paul Palandjian, CEO of O'Leary Ventures, spoke about the long-term benefits of the alliance:

"Frank McCourt is a titan of industry and a real estate legend. We are thrilled to have him on board, shoulder to shoulder with us as we assemble an A-team for the project. His commitment to the project validates our macro thesis that these lands offer an unparalleled opportunity to offer off-grid, clean, low-cost energy to innovative tech companies at a massive scale."

The project is still in its early stages and the partnership looks forward to working together with the local indigenous communities as the process moves forward. With shared commitments to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement, O'Leary Ventures and McCourt Global are set to redefine what is possible in large-scale industrial projects.

About O'Leary Ventures

O'Leary Ventures is an asset management platform with a diverse team of investment experts with backgrounds as operators, investors and fiduciaries across a broad spectrum of industries ranging from technology, science, consumer goods, real estate, and beyond. Because of the history and breadth of its investment portfolio, O'Leary Ventures has a proprietary network and an operational ecosystem that continually works to support O'Leary Ventures' portfolio companies. Unlike other generalist venture capital investment firms, O'Leary Ventures is more than just a platform. It's a Wonderful family.

About McCourt Global

McCourt Global (MG) is a private family company focused on building for tomorrow through its work across real estate and infrastructure, sports, technology and media, capital investment and social impact. Led by founder and Executive Chairman Frank McCourt, a civic entrepreneur and fifth-generation builder, and an international leadership team, MG extends the McCourt family's 132-year legacy of developing infrastructure and merging community and social impact with financial results — an approach that began when the original McCourt company was launched in Boston in 1893.

