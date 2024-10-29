McCourt School of Public Policy Launches Executive Master of Policy Leadership Program for Professionals

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University is excited to announce the launch of its revised Executive Master of Policy Leadership (EMPL) program , redesigned as a 15-month program for experienced professionals who have transitioned into leadership roles with a policy focus. This innovative, 30-credit program provides the foundational skills for effective policymaking and strategic management.

A Unique Policy Learning Experience in the Nation's Capital

Located in Washington, DC, just steps away from Capitol Hill, the EMPL program places students in the heart of policymaking. With a curriculum that emphasizes experiential learning, students will have access to real-world policy simulations, site visits and case studies that prepare them to navigate the complex policy landscape with ease. Whether in a 15-month accelerated format or extended over three years, the program integrates classroom theory with practical experience, ensuring that graduates can apply their knowledge to drive meaningful change in their organizations.

Empowering Leaders with Policy Expertise

The EMPL program is specifically tailored for professionals transitioning into policy roles without a formal background in the field. "The curriculum is designed to provide foundational policy skills, empowering leaders to make informed, strategic decisions in today's complex, interconnected world. Through intensive in-person sessions and a dynamic cohort model, participants gain access to a network of peers and mentors actively engaged in policy leadership," said Barbara Schone, associate dean for academic affairs at the McCourt School.

A Lifelong Network at the Heart of Policy

McCourt's Executive Master of Policy Leadership program is not just about acquiring policy expertise. The EMPL experience extends beyond the classroom, fostering a robust alumni network and providing unparalleled access to key decision-makers in the center of the policy world. Students will engage with leading practitioners at NGOs, international organizations, and government agencies, forging new connections in the heart of Washington, DC, and opening doors to new professional possibilities and lasting career growth.

Unlock New Professional Opportunities

Whether advancing in their current roles or transitioning to new policy positions, EMPL graduates will emerge as adaptive leaders equipped to address the world's most pressing policy challenges. This program offers the flexibility working professionals need, allowing participants to balance their careers while earning a master's degree at one of the top public policy schools in the country.

