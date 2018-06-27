McCown Technology Corporation Announces the Launch of the Ballistic Backpack - bullet resistant backpack

Link to the campaign: (warning, the video may trigger anxiety for some)

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ballistic-backpack/x/17550936#/

McCown Technology Corporation believes that this product is unique in the marketplace and is the only available and practical current solution to help with the school shooting crisis. This backpack provides protection and utility in a form factor that does not attract attention.

The ballistic backpack is launching on Indiegogo.

Videographer Moises Lemus comments:

In a day of age where we have access to guns are at every home in America. The uptick in school shootings and random shootings at concerts malls and other public places the Ballistic Backpack is your go to accessory for your everyday life. Quickly sets up in seconds to protect your vital organs in case of a shooter situation. You now have the security to know that the Ballistic Backpack will be there for your son, daughter while at school, concerts or any other public place. You now have the right to protect yourself and your family with the Ballistic Backpack. It works just like a normal school bag with added security in the back and in the front of the bag to make sure your kids come home safe. The Ballistic Backpack is here for you when no one else has your back.

