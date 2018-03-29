The firm purchased the former Catholic Charities building at 850 Main in 2017 and has been working with Helix Architecture + Design, to design the new office space. Said Cherafat, "We are very intentional in how we grow and how we serve our clients and care for our associates and partners. Our mission is to enhance the journey we are all on together so, as we outgrew our existing building, we looked for space that gave us much more room to grow, as well as a design that would embody our culture and our commitment to our Core Values of Integrity, Performance and Relationships."

According to Gordon, the location in the heart of downtown, was a primary factor in the firm's decision to purchase 850 Main. "Since the beginning, McCownGordon has been committed to Kansas City. When it came time to find a larger home, there was no question that we would remain downtown." The firm moved to its current location of 422 Admiral Blvd in 2005, renovating the building, built in 1919, which housed Kansas City's first Ford automobile dealership.

Gordon and Cherafat say the firm is looking forward to a move date in early 2019.

About McCownGordon

McCownGordon Construction is recognized as one of the region's largest construction managers with offices in both Missouri and Kansas. Focused on core values of integrity, relationships and performance, McCownGordon is committed to building collaborative partnerships and specializing in construction management, design-build, sustainable construction and general contracting. With strong experience and expertise in a variety of market sectors, the company is 100 percent employee owned and has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal for the past 13 years. More information about McCownGordon is available at www.mccowngordon.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mccowngordon-breaks-ground-for-new-larger-downtown-headquarters-300621130.html

SOURCE McCownGordon Construction

