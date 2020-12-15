McCoy's Novel "Fatherless" Released

BRANDON, Miss., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Delta native, Larry McCoy has penned and released his first novel, "Fatherless." Set in the 1950s Jim Crow Mississippi Delta where cotton is king, McCoy captures the struggles of a family surviving desertion, poverty, racism and more.

If the young main character in this book could write well, he would have written it.

Fatherless, A Novel Larry McCoy

However, it is 1955 and school is a special treat primarily black children, who are poor "cotton pickers" or those who cannot physically work in the cotton fields. When a father suddenly disappears from the life of a young boy, a new role is carved out for Arthur as he struggles through life's challenges.

In the meantime, his colorful, hard-working, sharecropper mother is focused on maintaining a roof over her family's heads on the Hobbs plantation. As Arthur nicknamed Bird's family moved from shotgun house to shotgun house, the personal stories of characters in and out of their lives are painful at times and joyous and funny at other moments. Bird daydreams about the day this daddy will return. finally figures out how to fly above poverty, pain, many injustices, and a seemingly hopeless longing for the love of his father.

McCoy is a retired businessman and youth basketball coach. Born and raised near the mighty Mississippi River amidst the cotton fields of Bolivar County, he now lives in Central Mississippi and continues to listen to stories of elders throughout the Delta which inspired McCoy's creative efforts to write. His other works include The Last of the Mississippi Juke Joints. Pending book releases include "The Love Family Reunion," "The Robbery on the Pee Vine Track", "Done Got Over" and "The Trial."

Fatherless is available in numerous bookstores, online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble. Books A Million, Baker & Taylor, Walmart and via iBook, The Book Company, Kobo and other sites where book are sold. The E-Book generally sells for less than $7.00 and the paperback is less than $21.00 plus shipping.

