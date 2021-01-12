McCrane PC, The Walsh Law Firm, PC and RealLaw APC Announce Claims Filing in Edmund Hoy, et al. v. Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP Litigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued pursuant to an order of the Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Diego:

If You Paid Money In Response To One Or More Demand Letters Sent By The Law Firm Of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP, You May Be Entitled To Compensation.

On March 6, 2017, a lawsuit entitled Edmund Hoy, et al. v. John Clinnin, et al., was filed in the San Diego Superior Court, Case No. 37-2017-00007840-CU-BT-NC. By stipulation and order of the Court, the title of the case is now Edmund Hoy, et al. v. Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP. The Complaint alleges that Linebarger, a Texas-based law firm that assists clients with collecting debts owed to them, had improperly sent letters into California seeking payment of these debts.

These debts may include most any sort of debt owing to a governmental entity, from unpaid taxes, tolls or fines to fees for services rendered (for example, court costs or fees for services at a public hospital). Linebarger denied the material allegations of the Complaint.

If you are a Class Member who paid money in response to one or more demand letters sent by the law firm of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP, where the money was paid to extinguish a debt owed by you to a client of Linebarger, and Linebarger received a fee for the collection of that debt, you will be sent a check refund of 23.32% of the amount you actually paid Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP.

You are a Class Member if, between September 16, 2013 and April 15, 2019, you paid money in response to one or more demand letters sent by the law firm of Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP, where the money was paid to extinguish a debt owed by you to a client of Linebarger, and Linebarger received a fee for the collection of that debt.

To file a Claim visit www.HoySettlement.com.

If you have questions, visit www.HoySettlement.com, call 1-866-688-4905, or write to Hoy v. Linebarger Claims Administrator, P.O. Box 404138, Louisville, KY 40233-4138.

