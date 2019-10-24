McCrometer, Inc. Announces New Non-Programmable Registers

HEMET, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCrometer, Inc., a globally recognized flow meter manufacturer, recently announced the newest feature to their agriculture product suite: non-programmable digital registers accompanying propeller meters.

The Mc®Propeller and Water Specialties® propeller flow meters have been cornerstone products serving the needs of the agriculture community for decades, with the McPropeller becoming a market staple not long after the McCrometer's inception in 1955. Changing agriculture needs and the application of the propeller meters in the municipal market led to ongoing design and technology improvements to meet customer demand. As a trusted partner in customers' flow measurement projects, McCrometer is dedicated to providing unique solutions for efficient flow management – a mission that led to the non-programmable registers.

Registers accompany flow meters to display a flow meter's flow rate and volumetric total, and have historically allowed the user to reprogram the register to display information in a variance of units and other data.

"New regulatory requirements for states such as Colorado and Kansas have fostered the need for flow meters and accompanying digital registers to be locked against reprogramming in the field, to ensure data security," said Ken Quandt, Regulatory Development Specialist for McCrometer. "This prevents any tampering of flow measurement devices, supporting efficient management of natural resources – a practice that is not only a goal for regulatory bodies, but part of McCrometer's mission statement."

McCrometer offers three total registers that accompany the McPropeller and Water Specialties propeller meter, and two meet the new regulatory requirements: FlowCom, the digital register, and FlowConnect™, the telemetry unit that automates data collection for exact match from meter to website. Both registers are available for non-programmable requirements, imprinted with a padlock to denote compliance with state regulation.

Customers interested in receiving a quote on propeller meters and non-programmable registers can visit www.mccrometer.com/agricultural-turf.

About McCrometer: McCrometer's advanced flow measurement solutions solve complex challenges in agricultural irrigation, municipal and industrial water & wastewater, oil and gas, process control, power generation and institutional facilities. McCrometer's high-performance products and systems are found in thousands of installations worldwide, proudly exceeding many of the world's most demanding industrial, safety and quality standards. For more information, visit www.mccrometer.com.

