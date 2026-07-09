McCune Law Group Announces Representation of Victoria Lee Robinson in Matter Involving Tom Sandoval

Since June 3, Victoria Lee Robinson has been publicly portrayed as the aggressor in a domestic dispute. The facts and the visual evidence tell a different story.

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group has been retained to represent Victoria Lee Robinson and her father, J. Will Robinson, in a personal injury and domestic violence matter involving Tom Sandoval, a reality television personality known for his apparences on Bravo's Vanderpump Rules.

Since June 3, Ms. Robinson has been widely portrayed as the aggressor in a domestic dispute. This portrayal is inconsistent with Ms. Robinson's account and the visual evidence. No criminal charges have been filed against Ms. Robinson.

Court filings document a pattern of alleged physical and verbal abuse predating the June 3 incident, including an alleged physical assault in August 2025 that Ms. Robinson reported to police. On June 4, 2026, the day following the incident, Sandoval allegedly returned to the residence and verbally attacked Ms. Robinson, prompting a police response that resulted in his removal from the property. J. Will Robinson, who intervened during the June 3 incident, sustained documented physical injuries requiring medical treatment.

"Victoria came to us because she needed someone in her corner," said Cory Weck, lead attorney at McCune Law Group. "What's been reported doesn't match the allegations set forth in our client's filings, and we intend to prove that. McCune Law Group represents people who have been wronged, bullied, and then blamed for it. Victoria Robinson is not the first woman to find herself in that position, and we intend to make sure her story gets heard."

McCune Law Group has filed a restraining order on Ms. Robinson's behalf. The temporary order was not issued at this stage because a new TRO may not be granted while an existing order is active without a hearing. The full record will be before the court on July 16.

Court filings support Ms. Robinson's claim that she had a legitimate stake in the home she shared with Sandoval. Evidence reflects that she is a named tenant on the lease for the Lakeridge Road residence, paid $17,000 in security deposit and first month's rent, and continued paying monthly rent through the months that followed. When served with Sandoval's restraining order, she complied immediately and vacated the property despite being the one who had been paying for it.

Ms. Robinson has addressed the record directly: "This is my home. We are both on the lease, I paid the first month's rent and deposit, surprised him with the keys, and virtually every item in it is mine. I have filed my own legal action because I have my own account of what happened. I cannot allow a false narrative to control my future."

About McCune Law Group

For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for individuals harmed by those with greater power and resources, recovering more than $1 billion for clients across personal injury, product liability, automotive defect litigation, and complex class actions. Principal office: Ontario, California.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Cory R. Weck and Brynna D. Popka are licensed to practice in California.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC