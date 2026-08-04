McCune Law Group Files Claims Alleging Adelanto Elementary School District Failed to Protect Three Employees Under Restraining Order

Three longtime Adelanto Elementary School District employees allege retaliation and inadequate protection after jointly obtaining a restraining order against a District Board member.

ADELANTO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ireri Peralta, Xenia Lovett, and Sandra Alamillo, three longtime Adelanto Elementary School District Executive Assistants, have each filed a government tort claim alleging retaliation, harassment, and failure to protect them following a court-issued restraining order against District Board Member Michael Krause.

Attorney Joe Richardson breaks down the claims filed against Adelanto Elementary School District alleging retaliation against three employees. Speed Speed

According to the claims, the three women, who have decades of combined service with the District, allege roughly five years of harassment from Krause, who served first as Superintendent and later as a Board member. In April 2024, they reported the alleged conduct to the District's Human Resources department and later sought a restraining order.

On March 19, 2025, San Bernardino Superior Court issued a workplace violence restraining order against Krause on behalf of the three women. Krause was elected to the Board that fall. The claims allege the District has failed to consistently enforce the order's distance and security provisions since his election. At a July 2025 conference, for instance, Ms. Alamillo alleges Krause sat behind her at lunch, and that police questioned her, not him, once she reported the violation of the order. Two claims allege Krause posted a campaign sign near each woman's home during his 2024 Board run, in neighborhoods outside the area he sought to represent.

The claims allege each woman faced retaliation after reporting the conduct and pursuing the order, including exclusion from Board meetings, inconsistent security accompaniment, and reductions to job duties or compensation. The claims also allege Krause told the District's Interim Superintendent he was "not done" with the three women, and that the District canceled outside counsel's contract after Board members said the firm "went after" Krause, while arranging counsel for him in the same matter.

Each claim asserts violations of Title IX, FEHA, Labor Code Section 1102.5, and negligence under the Government Claims Act, seeking damages in excess of $35,000.

"A court ordered Krause to stay away from these women," said Joe Richardson of McCune Law Group, counsel for all three claimants. "This claim alleges that their success getting a restraining order made them targets. Despite the order, the District spent its resources protecting him from them, not the other way around. According to these claims, the District let them down at every turn after they came forward."

The claims were submitted July 30, 2026, under Government Code Sections 810–996.6. The allegations have not been adjudicated, and the District has not responded.

About McCune Law Group For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for consumers and employees harmed by corporate and institutional misconduct, recovering more than $1 billion for clients in product liability, employment, and civil rights litigation.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Joseph L. Richardson is licensed to practice in California and Washington, D.C.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC