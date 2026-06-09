McCune Law Group Files Class Action Against Kia Over Alleged Dashboard Screen Failure

Owners of 2023–2025 Kia Telluride vehicles report digital instrument clusters suddenly going dark, stripping drivers of speed readings, safety alerts, and gear position while on the road

ONTARIO, Calif., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Law Group has filed a class action lawsuit against Kia America, Inc. and Kia Corporation in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, alleging that 2023–2025 Kia Telluride vehicles contain a latent issue causing the digital instrument cluster to go completely blank during operation. The case, O'Connell et al. v. Kia America Inc. et al., Case No. 8:26-cv-01291, was filed May 22, 2026.

VIDEO: Attorney Scott Baez discusses the lawsuit and what affected owners can do. Watch here: [LINK]

Attorney Scott Baez discusses what 2023–2025 Kia Telluride owners need to know about the alleged instrument cluster defect. Speed Speed

What the Complaint Alleges

The 2023–2025 Kia Telluride is equipped with a 12.3-inch panoramic digital instrument cluster, a fully digital LCD display with no analog or mechanical backup. It is the sole means by which drivers access real-time safety-critical information, including vehicle speed, fuel level, gear position, tire pressure monitoring, and 35 separate warning indicators tied to the vehicle's advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

According to the complaint, this display goes completely blank at startup or while actively driving, including at highway speeds. When it fails, safety features Kia documented, marketed, and warranted as protecting drivers simultaneously lose the ability to deliver alerts. The failure has been reported as early as the first day of ownership, with some drivers experiencing it within 250 miles of purchase.

The complaint further alleges that at least one driver crashed after the instrument cluster went blank and the vehicle's Forward Collision Avoidance system failed to activate. The alleged failure also renders the class vehicles noncompliant with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards Nos. 101 and 138.

Despite receiving dozens of complaints through the NHTSA database spanning three model years, Kia has issued no recall for 2023–2025 Telluride vehicles, provided no durable repair, and has directed owners to cover out-of-pocket costs for an issue Kia was allegedly aware of prior to sale.

A Pattern Kia Allegedly Ignored

The complaint alleges Kia had material knowledge of the instrument cluster issue through consumer complaints, dealership repair records, NHTSA filings, warranty claims, and its own pre-sale durability testing, yet concealed it from buyers and lessees. Owners who brought their vehicles in for service were often told no recall existed, given temporary resets that failed to address the underlying cause, or informed that replacement parts were on backorder for months.

"This is not an isolated problem," said attorney Scott Baez of McCune Law Group, as quoted by Law360 following the filing. "The NHTSA complaint database documents dozens of these failures across three model years of one of the best-selling SUVs in America. Kia has neither issued a recall for the affected vehicles nor provided owners with a durable repair. We look forward to addressing this serious safety concern on behalf of 2023–2025 Telluride owners."

Affected drivers deserve answers and legal recourse. McCune Law Group is actively seeking to represent current and former owners and lessees of 2023–2025 Kia Telluride vehicles who have experienced instrument cluster failures and encourages those who have not yet experienced the issue to reach out as well.

Who May Have a Claim

McCune Law Group is investigating cases involving current and former owners and lessees of 2023–2025 Kia Telluride vehicles who have experienced a blank or malfunctioning digital instrument cluster. Affected drivers may be entitled to compensation with no upfront cost, as the firm works on a contingency basis.

Contact McCune Law Group at (866) 637-1567 or visit our website for a free, confidential case evaluation.

About McCune Law Group: For more than 35 years, McCune Law Group has advocated for consumers harmed by defective products and corporate misconduct, recovering more than $1 billion for clients in product liability, automotive defect litigation, and complex class actions.

Attorney Advertising. McCune Law Group, APC is responsible for this content. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Principal office: Ontario, California. Counsel Scott B. Baez is licensed to practice in California and Nevada.

Media Contact: Jadie Stillwell | [email protected]

SOURCE McCune Law Group APC