McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Over Hyundai Anti-Lock Brake System Defects

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Inland Empire Plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a class action lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor America for consumer fraud and breach of warranty claims relating to a defect in the Anti-lock Brake System ("ABS") assembly parts for a wide range of Hyundai vehicle models. The lawsuit alleges that the ABS Assembly—which is responsible for adjusting braking pressure to ensure a vehicle's wheels don't skid or hydroplane during inclement weather conditions—can lead to electrical shorts, which can cause vehicle fires, unintended brake application, and/or loss of braking power. 

The complaint filed by the Vehicle Safety Defects Attorneys at MLG outlines that Hyundai recently issued a recall for the ABS Defect, but its proposed "fix" under the recall does not go far enough to resolve the root cause of the ABS Defect, leaving owners vulnerable to unreasonable safety consequences and expensive repair bills. McCune Law Group is dedicated to holding corporations accountable for the safety of their products and ensuring that consumers are justly compensated for any damages incurred. The class action lawsuit provides crucial recourse for Hyundai vehicle owners affected by the ABS defect, offering them the opportunity to stand together in seeking justice.

The following Hyundai vehicles may be affected by the ABS defect:

  • 2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra
  • 2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  • 2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2012-2015 Hyundai Accent
  • 2012-2015 Hyundai Azera
  • 2012-2015 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe
  • 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe
  • 2014-2015 Hyundai Equus
  • 2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz
  • 2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson
  • 2015 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell
  • 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Owners of affected Hyundai vehicles are urged to join this class action lawsuit by contacting the law firm. Doing so may provide them with an opportunity to reclaim significant compensation.

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

