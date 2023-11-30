McCune Law Group Holding Press Conference on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST to Discuss Alleged Discrimination and Civil Rights Claims Filed Against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a public entity claim and a California Civil Rights Department (CRD) discrimination complaint against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health (Arlington Campus) over alleged civil rights violations and employee discrimination claims brought forth by fifteen-year employee and Director of Nursing Services James Cook. To discuss these allegations, MLG is holding a press conference in MLG's Ontario office located at 3281 East Guasti Road, Suite 100, Ontario, CA, on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST. Members of the Press are welcome to attend in person or virtually via livestream to ask questions and hear from Cook and his attorney directly.

The claims allege that James Cook of Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health (RUHBH) who worked in the hospital's Arlington Campus was discriminated against because of his color and race, resulting in allegedly unjust termination. The claim also states that James Cook experienced retaliation because he reported multiple incidents of discriminatory acts and aggression and resisted any form of discrimination or harassment directed at him or others. He was fired the same day that RUHBH informed him that they had rejected his internal complaint related to discrimination and retaliation.

Cook is represented by MLG Civil Rights attorney Joseph L. Richardson. As an experienced Civil Rights attorney, Richardson aims to highlight the discriminatory actions allegedly displayed by RUHBH and bring justice to James Cook and potentially other employees who may have been affected by these discriminatory practices and actions. RUHBH has two campuses, the Arlington Campus (predominantly staffed by Black and Brown individuals) and the Moreno Valley Campus (predominantly staffed by non-Black or Brown individuals). In addition to individual discrimination claims, the complaint filed with the Civil Rights Department states that the Arlington Campus did not have equal supplies and resources when compared to the Moreno Valley Campus, another issue Cook brought to light.

McCune Law Group is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and equality, and this complaint, along with many others currently being litigated by the firm, aligns with the firm's public commitment to represent and elevate employees and marginalized groups, empowering them to push back against any alleged systemic injustices. "Mr. Cook is a hardworking, deserving person who sought only to better the standard of care and work culture for himself and others, and he was punished for doing so." Richardson remarks, "We believe he is far from the only one to experience mistreatment and hope others might feel empowered to stand up as Mr. Cook has."

MLG encourages anyone with relevant information or individuals who have experienced similar issues within Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health to come forward. The law firm is dedicated to creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and seek legal recourse if necessary.

To learn more about the press conference, confirm attendance, or receive the livestream link, please contact MLG's Public Relations department at [email protected].

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

