McCune Law Group Holding Press Conference on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST to Discuss Alleged Discrimination and Civil Rights Claims Filed Against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health

News provided by

McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC

30 Nov, 2023, 13:34 ET

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a public entity claim and a California Civil Rights Department (CRD) discrimination complaint against Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health (Arlington Campus) over alleged civil rights violations and employee discrimination claims brought forth by fifteen-year employee and Director of Nursing Services James Cook. To discuss these allegations, MLG is holding a press conference in MLG's Ontario office located at 3281 East Guasti Road, Suite 100, Ontario, CA, on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. PST. Members of the Press are welcome to attend in person or virtually via livestream to ask questions and hear from Cook and his attorney directly.

The claims allege that James Cook of Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health (RUHBH) who worked in the hospital's Arlington Campus was discriminated against because of his color and race, resulting in allegedly unjust termination. The claim also states that James Cook experienced retaliation because he reported multiple incidents of discriminatory acts and aggression and resisted any form of discrimination or harassment directed at him or others. He was fired the same day that RUHBH informed him that they had rejected his internal complaint related to discrimination and retaliation.

Cook is represented by MLG Civil Rights attorney Joseph L. Richardson. As an experienced Civil Rights attorney, Richardson aims to highlight the discriminatory actions allegedly displayed by RUHBH and bring justice to James Cook and potentially other employees who may have been affected by these discriminatory practices and actions. RUHBH has two campuses, the Arlington Campus (predominantly staffed by Black and Brown individuals) and the Moreno Valley Campus (predominantly staffed by non-Black or Brown individuals). In addition to individual discrimination claims, the complaint filed with the Civil Rights Department states that the Arlington Campus did not have equal supplies and resources when compared to the Moreno Valley Campus, another issue Cook brought to light.

McCune Law Group is dedicated to upholding the principles of justice and equality, and this complaint, along with many others currently being litigated by the firm, aligns with the firm's public commitment to represent and elevate employees and marginalized groups, empowering them to push back against any alleged systemic injustices. "Mr. Cook is a hardworking, deserving person who sought only to better the standard of care and work culture for himself and others, and he was punished for doing so." Richardson remarks, "We believe he is far from the only one to experience mistreatment and hope others might feel empowered to stand up as Mr. Cook has."

MLG encourages anyone with relevant information or individuals who have experienced similar issues within Riverside University Hospital Behavioral Health to come forward. The law firm is dedicated to creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and seek legal recourse if necessary.

To learn more about the press conference, confirm attendance, or receive the livestream link, please contact MLG's Public Relations department at [email protected].

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more. 

SOURCE McCune Law Group, McCune Wright Arevalo Vercoski Kusel Weck Brandt, APC

Also from this source

McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Over Hyundai Anti-Lock Brake System Defects

McCune Law Group Files Class Action Lawsuit Over Hyundai Anti-Lock Brake System Defects

Inland Empire Plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a class action lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor America for...
McCune Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Riverside County Over Concerning Pattern of Inmate Deaths in Riverside County Jails

McCune Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Riverside County Over Concerning Pattern of Inmate Deaths in Riverside County Jails

Inland Empire Plaintiff law firm McCune Law Group (MLG) has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Riverside County over the death of 25-year-old Mark...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Legal Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.