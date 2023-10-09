McCune Law Group Partner Cory Weck Awarded Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year by Western San Bernardino County Bar Association

A Deeper Look into the Successes and Experience of 2023's Honored Attorney

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 5, 2023, the Western San Bernardino County Bar Association hosted their annual 2023-2024 Installation of Officers and Awards Ceremony in Ontario, California. Alongside Scaffidi Law, McCune Law Group was honored to sponsor the event, but it is also home to the recipient of the WSBCSA's Jennifer Brooks Lawyer of the Year award – MLG Partner Cory Weck.

For decades, Weck has served the Inland Empire community and the country through his legal and military service. A native of the Inland Empire and child to a Los Angeles City firefighter and Los Angeles County Deputy, Weck's sense of selflessness and service to the community was deeply ingrained from childhood. After his years in high school as a student leader, successful athlete, and academic decathlon participant, he was honored as the Ken Hubbs Student Athlete of the Year for the entire county of San Bernardino. He went on to attend Cornell University before going on to serve his country as a Marine Corps officer. After joining the Marine Corps, Weck attended law school at the University of San Diego and later attended the Naval War College to become a Judge Advocate. During his many years in the Marine Corps, Weck tried numerous cases on behalf of service members and the Department of Defense. After more than 20 years of military service, Weck retired from active duty. However, that same call to service that pushed him to become a Marine continued to inspire Weck as he returned home to the Inland Empire to practice law.

As an MLG Partner, Weck leads the Personal Injury Practice Group and has been instrumental in securing several multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements on behalf of harmed clients in the Inland Empire, including a $10 million settlement on behalf of an injured police officer, a $16.5 million on behalf of a victim of a drunk driving collision, and a $4.25 million for an injured Air Force Staff Sargeant. "I can think of no one who is more deserving of this prestigious award," remarks MLG Founding Partner Richard McCune, "Cory has been nothing if not a staunch advocate for our clients and has shown time and again that he is driven by a deep love for the Inland Empire. It's his home, above all else, and he wants to protect it." Due to his history of successes for Inland Empire residents, strong ethics and sense of service, and decades of experience, he has been rated Distinguished™ by Martindale-Hubbell®.

About McCune Law Group: MLG has supported consumer rights and fights for justice for more than 30 years. With offices throughout Southern California in Ontario, Redlands, Irvine, Palm Desert, and Beaumont, MLG has proudly risen to prominence as one of the largest and most successful consumer advocacy law firms in Southern California. MLG also boasts a national presence in the Midwest, Southwest, and East Coast, specializing in practices ranging from product liability and personal injury to civil rights and financial services. MLG's long history of success has resulted in more than $1 billion recovered for clients and an unbeatable team of inventive, innovative, and experienced attorneys. Visit mccunewright.com to learn more.

