McCune Wright Arevalo files class action against Ford Motor Company for defects in suspension and steering systems in its F-250 and F-350 trucks related to an event commonly known as "Death Wobble"

ONTARIO, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, and Sohn & Associates have filed a class action lawsuit against Ford Motor Company for defects in the steering and suspension systems of Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks, Model Years 2005 through 2019, that can cause the vehicles to shake violently and cause loss of control (a condition commonly referred to as a "Death Wobble") when the vehicle encounters a groove or bump in the road while travelling at freeway speeds, and continue until the vehicles' speed is reduced substantially. More than 1,200 consumers have filed complaints with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration after experiencing the Death Wobble phenomenon.

The Complaint alleges that not only did Ford Motor Company fail to disclose to Plaintiff and similarly situated consumers, despite its longstanding knowledge, that its F-250 and F-350 vehicles contain latent defects in their suspension and/or steering linkage systems, it routinely refused to repair these vehicles without charge when the vehicle owners experienced Death Wobble; even when the problem was reported within the vehicles' New Vehicle Limited Warranty period. The lawsuit seeks damages on behalf of all current and former owners and lessees of Model Year 2005-2019 Ford F-250 and F-350 vehicles in the United States.

Lead attorney in the case, David C. Wright, states: "Despite notice and knowledge of the defect from the numerous complaints it has received, information received from dealers, more than 1,000 complaints submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and its own internal records, Ford Motor Company has failed to recall and/or offer an adequate repair to the Class Vehicles, offered its customers suitable repairs or replacements free of charge, or offered to reimburse its customers who have incurred out-of-pocket expenses to repair the defect."

Attorney Wright concluded, "The hope of McCune Wright Arevalo is that the result of this lawsuit will be to compel Ford to correct this dangerous condition before anyone else is hurt or killed and to provide relief to the Class Members who have overpaid for their and vehicles and, in many cases, had to pay to try and fix this condition on their own."

